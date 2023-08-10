Photo: Megan Briggs/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  08.10.2023

Today (Aug. 10), DJ Khaled announced his 14th studio LP, TIL NEXT TIME. In a cinematic trailer, the Miami-based talent can be seen living the lavish life, complete with horse rides on the beach, private jets at airports lined with high-end cars, and a game of golf — one that sees him hitting a ball through several countries around the world. Khaled’s two children make appearances throughout.

“Success ain’t easy. You gotta want it. You gotta want it so bad that you’re willing to put everything on the line,” Khaled said in the aforementioned clip. “Even if you gotta risk your own life, that’s how bad you gotta want it. Forget just wanting it. You gotta work. You gotta be willing to outwork everybody, especially the ones that’s standing in your way.”

The We The Best mogul continued with increasingly humorous lines about both his status and his competitors. “Man, it’s hard, man. This s**t hard. You think this s**t is easy? I just make it look easy. I’m that great,” the hip hop veteran proclaimed. “While you was huggin’ your pillow, puttin’ slob all over it… And all them zipper marks, we should call you zipper face. I was out here hustlin’, while you was sleep, I was awake, when you was awake, I was more awake… Take a good look at me. Have you ever seen a unicorn?”

 

To get fans ready, Khaled will liberate a new single titled “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED.” The track, which arrives this Friday (Aug. 11), will feature Future, Lil Baby, and Lil Uzi Vert, the last of whom was spotted in the studio with the “POPSTAR” talent in July.

In 2022, Khaled blessed the masses with his most recent effort, GOD DID, an 18-song body of work with a treasure trove of guest appearances. That album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, his fourth overall.

DJ Khaled
Rap

