As previously reported by REVOLT, a 17-year-old was taken into custody on Friday (Aug. 4) after being accused of fatally stabbing O’Shae Sibley in Brooklyn back in July. Witnesses claimed that while the 28-year-old was voguing to Beyoncé’s music with friends at a Mobil gas station, the teenager began hurling homophobic slurs while stating his religious affiliation to be Muslim. Police said that things became physical and a knife was drawn and used on Sibley, who was pronounced dead after being rushed to nearby Maimonides Medical Center.

On Saturday (Aug. 5), New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited the site of the stabbing while sharing a statement of his own via Twitter. “O’Shae Sibley’s murder was a hate crime. Period,” his message read. “He should still be alive today, but the joy he brought his community will never be forgotten. While nothing can bring him back, today we can confirm his killer has been taken into custody and will face justice.”