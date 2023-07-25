A Kansas City family wants local prosecutors to bring more charges against a white man accused of fatally stabbing a Black man.

According to The Kansas City Star, the tragic encounter occurred outside of Liquor Land, a local convenience store, on July 4. Authorities alleged that 36-year-old Sean W. Tonkin, the suspect, was using the N-word “in a hateful and racially motivated tone” with strangers before saying it to Jon “Mike” Rone Jr., the victim.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the liquor store, which reportedly showed Rone follow Tonkin to the side of the business out of camera view with a club in his hand. Moments later, the 42-year-old stumbled back into the establishment, revealing “[Tonkin] stabbed me” as he collapsed on the floor. Per the outlet, Rone was fatally wounded twice in the chest. Police arrested Tonkin. However, since his detainment, prosecutors have only charged the accused killer with a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace and a low-level felony of drug possession after officers alleged he had meth during his arrest.

Rone’s family is demanding more severe charges against Tonkin as Jackson County prosecutors continue to weigh their options. In a statement, Mike Mansur, a spokesperson for the county’s office, told the publication they have to “examine who started the incident, what weapons were used by the people involved, and Missouri‘s law on self-defense.” He added, “These factors will direct whether further state charges regarding Mr. Rone’s homicide can be filed.”

However, based on statements from witnesses, Rone’s family and friends believe Tonkin started the incident and intended to physically harm a Black person that day. “He intentionally went looking for a problem,” the victim’s sister claimed. “[Rone] has so many white friends. And we have a blended family. We see no color. So this hits home.”