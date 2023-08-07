On Friday (Aug. 4), newly minted Shady/Aftermath artist Ez Mil teamed up with Eminem for his major label debut single, “Realest.” The track — which the two produced together — serves as confirmation that the Las Vegas-based talent is ready to take on the world. “I’m the realest in the business and everybody gon’ be envious of my beginnings, got a circus for the sinners with bodies, so stop tryna be another addition,” Ez Mil raps on the hard-hitting effort.

Not long after the song’s arrival, the Filipino-American talent called into Manila radio station RX 93.1 to talk about his first meeting with the Detroit legend and Dr. Dre in Los Angeles.

“Meeting them, it was a whole trip, man,” he said. “Even going through the lobby. ‘Cause Dre was sitting right there in the lobby of the studio. I was peeking through the door, and my brother and mama all went in. And then Dre stood up with his huge self and was like, ‘Hey, superstar.’ I’m like, ‘What the h**l are you talking about?’ I shook his hand, man, and when I saw Em, I almost fainted. Thank God I stood up and just kept it firm. And then just going up there, he stood up and said, ‘Ezekiel, where you been for the last 20 years? Oh right, you were four.'”