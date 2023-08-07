Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

On Friday (Aug. 4), newly minted Shady/Aftermath artist Ez Mil teamed up with Eminem for his major label debut single, “Realest.” The track — which the two produced together — serves as confirmation that the Las Vegas-based talent is ready to take on the world. “I’m the realest in the business and everybody gon’ be envious of my beginnings, got a circus for the sinners with bodies, so stop tryna be another addition,” Ez Mil raps on the hard-hitting effort.

Not long after the song’s arrival, the Filipino-American talent called into Manila radio station RX 93.1 to talk about his first meeting with the Detroit legend and Dr. Dre in Los Angeles.

“Meeting them, it was a whole trip, man,” he said. “Even going through the lobby. ‘Cause Dre was sitting right there in the lobby of the studio. I was peeking through the door, and my brother and mama all went in. And then Dre stood up with his huge self and was like, ‘Hey, superstar.’ I’m like, ‘What the h**l are you talking about?’ I shook his hand, man, and when I saw Em, I almost fainted. Thank God I stood up and just kept it firm. And then just going up there, he stood up and said, ‘Ezekiel, where you been for the last 20 years? Oh right, you were four.'”

In July, Eminem took to social media to announce Ez Mil’s signing, the “Rap God” veteran’s first since bringing Atlanta rising star Grip on board in 2021. Em also shared a February drop from the 25-year-old titled “Up Down (Step & Walk)” as his reason for the label acquisition.

You can check out both “Realest” and Ez Mil’s interview with RX 93.1 below. His forthcoming project, DU4LI7Y: REDUX, the deluxe edition of 2022’s DU4LI7Y, is set to arrive this Friday (Aug. 11).

Tags in this article:
Tags
Eminem
Ez Mil
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Plies gives hilarious take on Montgomery riverboat fight: "Them boys ain't bulls**ttin' in Alabama"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are

By Aria Bell
  /  08.07.2023

JT on female rappers running hip hop: "Women are more fun than men"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.07.2023

Police are exploring possible link between Pop Smoke's death and a body found in Malibu

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, and more celebrate 50 years of hip hop at Rock The Bells Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

Check out Lil Yachty's new visual for "Slide"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Giggs joins forces with Diddy for "Mandem" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Doja Cat tapped as headliner for "The Victoria’s Secret World Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Boosie Badazz reveals he checked himself into anger management: “I gotta take accountability”

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.04.2023

Travis Scott reflects on 'ASTROWORLD' five years later: "I didn’t know how it was gonna be perceived"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres

By Ty Cole
  /  08.04.2023

Walmart Makers Studio partners with Rock The Bells Festival to highlight the stories of Black creatives

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.04.2023

Lil Wayne to become a weekly commentator on Skip Bayless' "Undisputed"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Killer Mike talks having dyslexia, recording 39 songs for 'MICHAEL,' and more in new interview

By Jon Powell
  /  08.03.2023

Season two of Issa Rae's "Rap Sh!t" postponed due to Hollywood strikes

By Jon Powell
  /  08.03.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Plies gives hilarious take on Montgomery riverboat fight: "Them boys ain't bulls**ttin' in Alabama"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are

By Aria Bell
  /  08.07.2023

JT on female rappers running hip hop: "Women are more fun than men"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.07.2023

Police are exploring possible link between Pop Smoke's death and a body found in Malibu

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, and more celebrate 50 years of hip hop at Rock The Bells Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

Check out Lil Yachty's new visual for "Slide"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Giggs joins forces with Diddy for "Mandem" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Doja Cat tapped as headliner for "The Victoria’s Secret World Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Boosie Badazz reveals he checked himself into anger management: “I gotta take accountability”

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.04.2023

Travis Scott reflects on 'ASTROWORLD' five years later: "I didn’t know how it was gonna be perceived"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres

By Ty Cole
  /  08.04.2023

Walmart Makers Studio partners with Rock The Bells Festival to highlight the stories of Black creatives

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.04.2023

Lil Wayne to become a weekly commentator on Skip Bayless' "Undisputed"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Killer Mike talks having dyslexia, recording 39 songs for 'MICHAEL,' and more in new interview

By Jon Powell
  /  08.03.2023

Season two of Issa Rae's "Rap Sh!t" postponed due to Hollywood strikes

By Jon Powell
  /  08.03.2023
View More

Trending
Watch

Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Watch

Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Interviews

Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad

“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.

By Aria Bell
  /  07.17.2023
Web3

Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible

Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.

By Ashley France
  /  07.21.2023
Interviews

LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity

“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.10.2023
Interest

The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy

Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph. 

By Sukii Osborne
  /  07.31.2023
Studio Sessions

Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago

“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  07.27.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL

Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.

By Nasheena Quick
  /  07.26.2023
Interest

Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action

The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.

By Dr. Wendy Osefo
  /  07.06.2023
Interviews

Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.31.2023
Interviews

Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives

“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.24.2023
Interviews

Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law

“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  07.07.2023
Interest

As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with

“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!

By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.17.2023
Interviews

The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world

“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.19.2023
News

Jamie Foxx says a "fake friend" betrayed him amid claims that he shared an antisemitic post

On Friday (Aug. 4), Jamie wrote about Jesus being betrayed in a since-deleted post that spurred claims of antisemitism.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023
Big Facts

Big Facts

Atlanta legends Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade welcome the biggest names in hip hop culture on “Big Facts” for unfiltered conversations you won’t hear anywhere else.

By REVOLT
  /  10.31.2021
News

DaBaby wins battery lawsuit over 2020 Miami brawl

A jury sided with DaBaby in the $6 million federal lawsuit stemming from a Miami brawl that occurred two years ago.

By Kevin Keise
  /  12.20.2022
News

KRS-One thinks many of today's rappers are traitors who disregard hip hop's foundation

“What people call rap or hip hop today is a disgrace to our culture. An absolute betrayal, disrespect and a disgrace,” KRS-One commented.

By Aria Bell
  /  08.02.2023
Social Justice

Black men defend security guard from white men in viral Montgomery Riverfront brawl

Chaotic footage from Riverfront Park showed a Black man outnumbered by white men when a fight broke out.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jacob Latimore talks his role on “The Chi,” media’s depiction of Chicago and his acting career

In this segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” our host Kennedy Rue sits down with Jacob Latimore, a multi-talented entertainer and star of Showtime’s hit series “The Chi.” Watch now!

By REVOLT
  /  07.28.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes