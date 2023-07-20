The “Power” executive producer noted, “[Eminem] played across top 40 crossover radio, and it’s a different energy. When that audience captures the art form and becomes attracted to it, they buy other people’s art from that art form. That’s where the sales [are] coming from. No Eminem? No Bentley, no Ferrari, no Lamborghinis.”

As the conversation continued, 50 elaborated on how the Detroit lyricist aided him as a mentor. “What helped me not [to] have a big head at any point was I had Eminem around,” the 48-year-old stated. “So when I’m doing 13 million records on my first album, I have the Marshall Mathers LP to look at that’s doing 23 million records. Em, I put him next to my grandmother, and I’ma tell you why. He was always a place where I could go and just talk to him, and know that he has my best interest at heart.”

50 noted that when it came to his music, he sought Slim Shady’s approval. “I would gather whatever I felt like was dope, and then I’d come and just press play, and I’d watch him. If I didn’t get no response out of him, I would really scrap the record,” the “Candy Shop” performer said. “I wouldn’t use it if he didn’t respond to it and hear the record like it mean something. I’m like, ‘Nah, I’m not suing that s**t.'”