Photo: Screenshot from Halle Bailey’s “Angel” video
By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

On Friday (Aug. 4), Halle dropped off her debut solo single, “Angel,” a piano-driven number that was produced by Theron “Neffu” Feemster. The ballad gives listeners the singer’s perspective on life, including the ups and downs of being in the public eye as a Black woman.

“Some might hate and they wait on your fall, they don’t know there’s a grace for it all, my flaws don’t make me, beautiful and real are you, they cannot compare, all you, perfectly a masterpiece in all of me, even my scars, even my scars, yeah, Black girl here, Black girl with the Black girl hair, took a little sun kiss just to look like this, God-sent, you’re an angel…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Wendy Morgan and begins with a shot of Halle alone in darkness. She is then seen in a much more colorful setting with a crew of dancers around her. Footage of Halle as a young girl is shown at the end.

“This song for me is so very special and near and dear to my heart,” explained Halle about the track via press release. “With everything I’ve gone through the past three, four years, suddenly finding myself in this bubble of all these eyes and new opinions, it was easy for me to feel doubt in myself and who I was. This song, for me, was my climb out of those feelings, a mantra and promise to myself that the work I’m doing here on Earth matters and that I matter.”

She continued, “I wanted to be able to embrace and be proud of myself and who I am naturally through and through. I hope other brown and Black girls, and everyone in general feel embraced, respected, and inspired hearing the words of this song.”

Press play on Halle‘s “Angel” video below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Halle
Halle Bailey
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Beyoncé pays $100,000 for Metro to run an extra hour following weather delays at her “Renaissance World Tour” stop in Maryland

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.07.2023

Usher says his forthcoming album is more than just music: "It's about life"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023

Ne-Yo addresses the misogynistic origins of Beyoncé's smash record "Irreplaceable"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023

The internet reacts to Ciara and Chris Brown reuniting on new single "How We Roll"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.04.2023

Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres

By Ty Cole
  /  08.04.2023

Sisqó finally sets the record straight on decadeslong Beyoncé dating rumors

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.02.2023

Beyoncé honors dancer who was reportedly fatally stabbed for voguing to her music

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.02.2023

Halle Bailey announces debut solo single "Angel"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.31.2023

Blackstreet honored with their own street in New Jersey

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.31.2023

BeyHive gets Beyoncé fans in formation for a suspected 'Renaissance' tour visual

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.30.2023

CHIKA says "big brother" Stevie Wonder makes her feel seen and understood in the industry

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.29.2023

Missy Elliott reminisces on her 1997 hit "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" and its accompanying music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

Lizzo leaves fans mesmerized as she combines her love for music and fantasy adventures in a mini story time clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

Coco Jones eyes early 2024 for her highly anticipated debut album's release date as she reflects on her year of emergence

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

SZA's 'SOS' now holds the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart since 1990

By Jon Powell
  /  07.27.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Beyoncé pays $100,000 for Metro to run an extra hour following weather delays at her “Renaissance World Tour” stop in Maryland

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.07.2023

Usher says his forthcoming album is more than just music: "It's about life"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023

Ne-Yo addresses the misogynistic origins of Beyoncé's smash record "Irreplaceable"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023

The internet reacts to Ciara and Chris Brown reuniting on new single "How We Roll"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.04.2023

Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres

By Ty Cole
  /  08.04.2023

Sisqó finally sets the record straight on decadeslong Beyoncé dating rumors

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.02.2023

Beyoncé honors dancer who was reportedly fatally stabbed for voguing to her music

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.02.2023

Halle Bailey announces debut solo single "Angel"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.31.2023

Blackstreet honored with their own street in New Jersey

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.31.2023

BeyHive gets Beyoncé fans in formation for a suspected 'Renaissance' tour visual

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.30.2023

CHIKA says "big brother" Stevie Wonder makes her feel seen and understood in the industry

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.29.2023

Missy Elliott reminisces on her 1997 hit "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" and its accompanying music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

Lizzo leaves fans mesmerized as she combines her love for music and fantasy adventures in a mini story time clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

Coco Jones eyes early 2024 for her highly anticipated debut album's release date as she reflects on her year of emergence

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

SZA's 'SOS' now holds the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart since 1990

By Jon Powell
  /  07.27.2023
View More

Trending
Watch

Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Watch

Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Interviews

Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad

“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.

By Aria Bell
  /  07.17.2023
Web3

Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible

Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.

By Ashley France
  /  07.21.2023
Interviews

LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity

“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.10.2023
Interest

The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy

Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph. 

By Sukii Osborne
  /  07.31.2023
Studio Sessions

Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago

“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  07.27.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL

Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.

By Nasheena Quick
  /  07.26.2023
Interest

Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action

The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.

By Dr. Wendy Osefo
  /  07.06.2023
Interviews

Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.31.2023
Interviews

Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives

“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.24.2023
Interviews

Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law

“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  07.07.2023
Interest

As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with

“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!

By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.17.2023
Interviews

The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world

“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.19.2023
News

Jamie Foxx says a "fake friend" betrayed him amid claims that he shared an antisemitic post

On Friday (Aug. 4), Jamie wrote about Jesus being betrayed in a since-deleted post that spurred claims of antisemitism.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023
Big Facts

Big Facts

Atlanta legends Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade welcome the biggest names in hip hop culture on “Big Facts” for unfiltered conversations you won’t hear anywhere else.

By REVOLT
  /  10.31.2021
News

DaBaby wins battery lawsuit over 2020 Miami brawl

A jury sided with DaBaby in the $6 million federal lawsuit stemming from a Miami brawl that occurred two years ago.

By Kevin Keise
  /  12.20.2022
News

KRS-One thinks many of today's rappers are traitors who disregard hip hop's foundation

“What people call rap or hip hop today is a disgrace to our culture. An absolute betrayal, disrespect and a disgrace,” KRS-One commented.

By Aria Bell
  /  08.02.2023
Social Justice

Black men defend security guard from white men in viral Montgomery Riverfront brawl

Chaotic footage from Riverfront Park showed a Black man outnumbered by white men when a fight broke out.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jacob Latimore talks his role on “The Chi,” media’s depiction of Chicago and his acting career

In this segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” our host Kennedy Rue sits down with Jacob Latimore, a multi-talented entertainer and star of Showtime’s hit series “The Chi.” Watch now!

By REVOLT
  /  07.28.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes