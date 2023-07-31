Today (July 31), Halle Bailey took to social media to announce her first solo single, titled “Angel.” Fans were also able to get a taste of what to expect in a teaser trailer filled with footage of the Atlanta talent as a kid. “Angels make a way somehow,” her Instagram post message read in regard to the effort, which arrives this Friday (Aug. 4).

The new music comes after Halle’s breakthrough role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. In addition to her exemplary acting in the 2023 live-action remake, she was also praised for her performances of “For The First Time” and “Part Of Your World,” the latter of which was a classic from the 1989 original animated film.

Over the past decade, Halle made waves as one-half of Chloe x Halle alongside sister Chlöe Bailey. Under Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, the duo delivered the well-received albums The Kids Are Alright and Ungodly Hour in 2018 and 2020, respectively. They also served as the opening act for the Destiny’s Child alum during 2016’s “The Formation World Tour” and 2018’s “On the Run II Tour” with JAY-Z.

In an interview with British Vogue, Halle opened up about her forthcoming body of work, “a sonic mash-up of her jazz and grunge influences” that she’d been working on during evenings at Westlake Recording Studios in West Hollywood. “I just played [Beyoncé] a lot of my songs and she was really overjoyed for me,” she revealed. “It’s really cool to have somebody as established and talented as she is give you confirmation that the art you’re creating matters. She won’t outright be like, ‘This is what I think you should do.’ She’s very open that way. And to have that since we were 15 is something I do not take for granted.”

Check out the aforementioned trailer for “Angel” below.