Halle Bailey is an undeniably gifted singer who continues to share her talent with adoring fans on social media. Yesterday (July 25), the 23-year-old rising star posted her cover of Billie Eilish’s single “What Was I Made For?”

Along with the video, she captioned her post, “I love this song and this echo filter a little too much.” In the comment section, one fan tweeted, “I’m not gonna know how to act when the album drops.” Another added, “You’re gonna have me cry when I first hear your debut single.” After starting her music career as a member of the Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle with her older sister Chlöe Bailey, Halle has slowly shown she is one of the voices of the future. Fans of the “Do It” artist have recently questioned whether the young songwriter is slated to release a project after she uploaded a link to a site titled Halle’s Happy Place on the internet.