No matter what anyone says, Chlöe Bailey will always show love for Beyoncé.

Earlier today (April 21), Chlöe sat with “The Breakfast Club” and spoke about her mentor and social media comments. When asked about the chatter regarding Beyoncé’s marketing of her debut album In Pieces, she told Charlamagne Tha God, “I love B.”

The 24-year-old artist added that Beyoncé has been in her and Halle Bailey’s corner since they performed “Pretty Hurts” online. “She’s supported my sis and I since we had our little locks on YouTube, so it’s all love over here,” the Atlanta native shared. Chlöe and Halle are signed to Beyoncé’s label Parkwood Entertainment. Thus far, they have released three projects as a group. But as a soloist, Chlöe recently dropped her first album, In Pieces, on March 31.

i found the power in my pain. from my heart to yours… IN PIECES my debut album is out now everywhere 🫀 pic.twitter.com/0iNLgAYFqB — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) March 31, 2023

During her time on the show, Chlöe also shared that while negative comments hurt her feelings, “at least they’re talking.”

“As much as people try to bring up numbers and things like that, I’m trending every other day. Marketing can’t buy that,” she continued. “A label can’t buy that. So people care enough to constantly have my name in their mouths, so I’m doing something right. And, you know, if it was real what people were saying, my tours wouldn’t be sold out. People wouldn’t be singing word for word on an album I just dropped a week and a half ago. So, that’s what I have to switch my perspective to. Instead of allowing others and people who aren’t doing anything with themselves or their lives [to] dim my light.”

The “Have Mercy” singer is currently headlining her first tour as a solo artist. The musical journey began on April 11 in Chicago. It’s set to continue throughout the month before ending on May 3 in Los Angeles, California. Watch the full interview below: