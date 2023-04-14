Chlöe Bailey on starring in Will Packer’s musical comedy ‘Praise This’

  /  04.14.2023

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Chlöe Bailey, who recently starred in Will Packer’s ‘Praise This,’ chats with correspondent Kennedy Rue at the film’s official premiere. Watch!

