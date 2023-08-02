Michigan State University announced that there will be no classes held on the one-year anniversary of its mass shooting next February.

Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff announced the news in a statement to Fox 2 Detroit yesterday (Aug. 1). “Classes will not meet on Feb. 13, 2024. The university is planning a remembrance event for this day that will incorporate input and feedback from the Spartan community, including those who were most directly impacted,” she said. “While classes will not meet, the university will remain open on this day to support students and our community.”

She also noted that classes will resume the next morning, but assignments and exams will not be due that same day. In February, 43-year-old Anthony McRae opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, killing three students — Brian Fraser, 20, a sophomore; Arielle Anderson, 19, a junior; and Alexandria Verner, 20, a junior — and wounding five others. After some renovations, classes are reportedly expected to continue at Berkey Hall by next spring.

“After conversations and input from those who hold offices in the building, we have decided to make the space available for faculty, academic staff, graduate students, and support staff with existing offices starting this fall,” Woodruff added. “Importantly, students and employees who do not want to reenter the space are not required to do so and may seek out alternative options for the fall through their academic college or unit.”

Although he ended up killing himself after being confronted by law enforcement, investigations revealed that McRae had no connection to the victims or the university, and a conclusive motive for the shooting has not been determined. Gun violence is a huge issue in the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 200 mass shootings across the country so far this year.