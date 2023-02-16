As previously reported by REVOLT, on Feb. 13, 43-year-old Anthony McRae walked onto the Michigan State University campus and opened fire. Three students were killed and five others were wounded. Authorities confirmed the gunman, who later died of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” was not enrolled at the school.

Today (Feb. 16), new details have become available. CBS News stated officials recovered letters that may contain a motive for the deadly rampage. During a news conference this morning, Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez revealed two pages of notes were found in McRae’s wallet after his death. In them, the suspect referenced several institutions, including a church, a New Jersey school district and multiple businesses he had personal ties with.

“That was the note that indicated where he was going to visit and also kind of gave an indication of why, maybe a motive, but nothing we can actually confirm just yet,” Gonzalez said of the ongoing case. He added, “Through our investigation, we found that he had contact with some of those places — he was an employee of the Meyer warehouse at one time, and a couple of the other businesses, it appears that he had some issues with the employees there where he was asked to leave. So it looks like he, possibly a motive for that was he felt slighted and that’s kind of what the note indicated.”

The three students who died were identified as Alexandria Verner, 20, a junior; Brian Fraser, 20, a sophomore and Arielle Anderson, 19, a junior. Today, the school’s athletic department also released a statement regarding the tragedy. “The safety and physical and mental well-being of our students and staff is the primary focus of Michigan State athletics,” MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller shared in part. He added that although returning to practice may help some to cope with the recent loss, he fully understands if others aren’t ready.

