Many are still trying to come to terms with why yet another mass shooting took place in America this week. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Monday (Feb. 13) evening, a gunman opened fire at Michigan State University, claiming the lives of three students and wounding five other individuals, some of whom were critically injured. The suspect was later identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who died shortly after from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to officials.

Today (Feb. 15), local news outlet MLive reported that several sports teams are finding ways to show their support to those affected. Following the deadly shooting, the school’s basketball team revealed they would not participate in tonight’s previously scheduled game. The school’s Spartans were set to compete in the NCAA Big Ten Conference for Men’s Basketball but will no longer play due to recent events. University of Michigan coach Juwan Howard said, “We at Michigan, despite the sport and how we both are rivals, but when it comes to a tragedy like that, you put the sport aside.”

Rutgers held a moment of silence in honor of Michigan State before tonight's game.#SpartanStrong pic.twitter.com/EXj6TXyesg — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 15, 2023

Howard added, “All you think about is those lost ones, that unfortunately had to deal with that situation. Our prayers and thoughts are with the families. We’ll continue to pray and support Michigan State as they deal with this sad tragedy.” University of Minnesota coach Ben Johnson also shared his sympathy for Spartans coach Tom Izzo. “I’ve got a great relationship with him. He’s so invested in that community. The hardest thing for him is he almost feels like that’s someone going into your backyard. He is Michigan State. He is that campus. He takes so much pride in it. I just wanted to check in with him. Make sure he knew that we were thinking about them.”

Three of the Big Ten teams who had games last night (Feb. 14) — Penn State-Illinois, Rutgers-Nebraska and Michigan-Wisconsin — held a moment of silence for the victims of the Michigan State University shooting and those who are grieving before they played. Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell also noted that his team said a pregame prayer for the Spartan family. The university moving forward in the Big Ten Conference is possible, but according to Johnson, it won’t be easy and will probably mean rearranging other teams’ schedules.

See how others are showing support below.

Big Ten Conference official statement regarding the tragic events at Michigan State University. pic.twitter.com/6RGch2G4mL — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 14, 2023