Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Last night (Feb. 13), a deadly shooting happened on the Michigan State University campus. At least three people were killed and five others were injured. According to the Detroit Free Press, the frightening scenario unfolded at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the college sent out text alerts urging students to “run, hide, fight.”

The attack occurred on the school’s East Lansing campus. This morning (Feb. 14), Michigan State University Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman spoke at a press conference where he identified the suspect as 43-year-old Anthony McRae — who has since died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.” The alleged gunman was not enrolled at the school and at this time, authorities are still working to understand why the tragedy took place. “This truly has been a nightmare that we are living tonight, but we have remained laser-focused on the safety of our campus, our students and the surrounding community,” Rozman said before reporters.

Surveillance images released to the public revealed that the suspect was a Black man. The Detroit Free Press noted that police officers were able to speak with him before his death. “We would like to thank [the] community for their help. Because of our quick release of the photograph from the campus security cameras and help from our community, it was a caller’s tip that led law enforcement to that suspect in the city of Lansing,” Rozman continued. He added that all three of the victims were students at Michigan State University and their identities are expected to be revealed later today.

Denny Martin, chief medical officer at E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan also shared that some of the five who were wounded during the campus shooting are in critical condition. An unspecified number of those victims are suffering from life-threatening injuries. State Governor Gretchen Whitmer said, “We know this is a uniquely American problem… Looking back at a year marked by shootings at grocery stores, parades, and so many other ordinary, everyday situations, we cannot keep living like this… Our children are scared to go to school. People feel unsafe in their houses of worship or local stores. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them, and many of us have gone through the grim exercise of figuring out who our last call would be to.”

