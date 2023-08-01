Big news for Burna Boy fans. On Aug. 24, the Nigerian talent will release his seventh studio LP, I Told Them…, which will contain 15 tracks for fans to enjoy. Following the 21 Savage-assisted “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” comes a new single from the forthcoming effort titled “Big 7,” a Danitello, MD$, Mike Wavvs, Otis, and Super Miles-produced number that sees Burna celebrating life and paying tribute to fallen peers.

“First of all, rest in peace, Virgil Abloh, don’t spill no drink on my clothes when I’m Louis V. drippin’, don’t like stress in my dome, straight to the head when I’m 1942 sippin’… I’m in a different place, if you see me tonight, you can clеarly see that I’ve been wavy since mornin’, RIP to Sidhu, put your hands up, reach for thе roof, if you know you f**k with me, don’t like squares in my crew, if I call you my brother, then you best believe you’re stuck with me…”

An accompanying clip for “Big 7” brings viewers to New York City, where Burna hangs with graffiti artists, rides through the streets in high-end whips, and takes in a streetball game. RZA, Shameik Moore, Busta Rhymes, and more make cameo appearances.

I Told Them… will follow 2022’s Love, Damini, a 19-song offering that contained collaborations alongside Ladysmith Black Mambazo, J Hus, Vict0ny, Popcaan, Blxst, Kehlani, Ed Sheeran, J Balvin, and Khalid. The project boasted the runaway hit “Last Last,” a Toni Braxton-sampled effort that crossed the platinum-certified mark in the United States. Since then, he’s remained on the radar via dope cuts like “Alone,” “Aboboyaa” with Popcaan, “Mera Na” with Sidhu Moose Wala, and “Masculine” with J Hus. Back in July, he teamed up with rising Jamaican star Byron Messia for the well-received “Talibans II.” Press play on “Big 7” below.