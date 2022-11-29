Monday (Nov. 28) marked one year since the devastating loss of renowned designer Virgil Abloh.

As his loved ones took to social media to reflect on the legacy of the late creative, his friend Kid Cudi paid homage to the Off-White creator via Twitter. “[One] year you’ve been gone,” wrote the “Day ‘N Night” emcee in a tweet that featured an image of Abloh. “I love you. My hero Virgil.” Cudi wasn’t the only one to use his platform to honor the Louis Vuitton artistic designer. Serena Williams also took a moment to reflect on Abloh during the anniversary of his death. “It’s been a year and I still can’t put into words the sorrow that I feel,” said the tennis legend in an Instagram post accompanied by a throwback black and white image of the two. “Your touch on the world will live on forever, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have witnessed it and had the chance to collaborate with you. I still miss you all the time.”

Read their tributes below.

This is not the first time that Cudi or Williams have spoken out about the impact that Abloh had in their lives. In fact, the rapper dedicated his recent Netflix special to the late star. “I miss my brother so much,” said Cudi in a previous post, celebrating Abloh’s first heavenly birthday. “Entergalactic is for you big bro. We did it Virg. We did it. Happy birthday V.”

In a video tribute to Abloh created by Vogue this past June, Williams opened up about her remorse for turning down the opportunity to wear one of the fashion icon’s most daring designs during the 2019 French Open. “I still kind of regret not doing what Virgil told me to do,” said Williams at the time. “He wanted me to wear this long skirt with the crazy train, and then a cape with a train, and then just walk out on the court. And I’m thinking, ‘Virgil, I like fashion, and I like pushing the envelope, but this — I just don’t think I can do this.'”