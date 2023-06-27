Photo: Screenshot from Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

A couple of weeks ago, Burna Boy dropped off a new single titled “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” a groovy offering that samples Brandy and Ma$e’s ’90s hit of the same name. On Monday (June 26), the Skread-produced number received an upgrade with help from 21 Savage, who matches the song’s subject matter with bars about wealth, women, and success.

“I can help you s**t on anybody you ever hated, put you in baguettes, got you feelin’ like you made it, everything advanced, nothing that I do is basic, me and Rolls-Royce on a first-name basis, liquor with no chaser, only give her 100s, ’cause she hate seein’ new faces, know she one of mine by the stones in the bracelet, love money, n**ga see her holla, they don’t say s**t…”

The accompanying clip for the collaboration comes courtesy of Troy Roscoe and gives viewers an old-school vibe with shots of classic cars, rooftop dance parties, photo booth action, and more. With the help of special effects, Burna can also be spotted with a love interest in outer space and on a vertical highway.

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” is Burna’s first official drop since 2022’s Love, Damini. That project contained 19 cuts with assists from the likes of Khalid, Ed Sheeran, Blxst, Kehlani, and J Hus. Since then, the Nigerian talent contributed to songs like Popcaan’s “Aboboyaa,” the late Sidhu Moose Wala’s “Mera Na,” and the Ludwig Göransson-backed “Alone,” the last of which appeared on the official soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The achievements have continued to pour in for Burna, as well. On Sunday (June 25), Love, Damini earned him a BET Award for Best International Act. Press play on the new visual for “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” below.

21 Savage
Afrobeats
Burna Boy
Rap

Busta Rhymes and BIA join forces for "BEACH BALL"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Memphis commissioner awards Drake with key to the city

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Rae Sremmurd take over London in "Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Billboards promoting Travis Scott's 'UTOPIA' album have surfaced in Los Angeles

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Nicki Minaj shows Young Thug and Juice WRLD love as she speaks on "Money" single during IG Live

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023

Stormzy drops off his "Longevity Flow" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Coi Leray drops off latest visual for "Get Loud"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Cardi B is “proud of the boys” after Offset and Quavo’s Takeoff tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Rowdy Rebel, Fivio Foreign, and Fetty Luciano join forces on "Posture"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Jim Jones sends a message with "From The Block" freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Gunna's 'a Gift & a Curse' debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023

Latto set the 2023 BET Awards stage ablaze as she performed and shouted out the emergence of female rappers

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

The 2023 BET Awards raised the bar for Hip Hop 50 celebrations

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Busta Rhymes honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.25.2023
