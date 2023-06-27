A couple of weeks ago, Burna Boy dropped off a new single titled “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” a groovy offering that samples Brandy and Ma$e’s ’90s hit of the same name. On Monday (June 26), the Skread-produced number received an upgrade with help from 21 Savage, who matches the song’s subject matter with bars about wealth, women, and success.

“I can help you s**t on anybody you ever hated, put you in baguettes, got you feelin’ like you made it, everything advanced, nothing that I do is basic, me and Rolls-Royce on a first-name basis, liquor with no chaser, only give her 100s, ’cause she hate seein’ new faces, know she one of mine by the stones in the bracelet, love money, n**ga see her holla, they don’t say s**t…”

The accompanying clip for the collaboration comes courtesy of Troy Roscoe and gives viewers an old-school vibe with shots of classic cars, rooftop dance parties, photo booth action, and more. With the help of special effects, Burna can also be spotted with a love interest in outer space and on a vertical highway.

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” is Burna’s first official drop since 2022’s Love, Damini. That project contained 19 cuts with assists from the likes of Khalid, Ed Sheeran, Blxst, Kehlani, and J Hus. Since then, the Nigerian talent contributed to songs like Popcaan’s “Aboboyaa,” the late Sidhu Moose Wala’s “Mera Na,” and the Ludwig Göransson-backed “Alone,” the last of which appeared on the official soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The achievements have continued to pour in for Burna, as well. On Sunday (June 25), Love, Damini earned him a BET Award for Best International Act. Press play on the new visual for “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” below.