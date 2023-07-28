Earlier today (July 28), authorities arrested and charged Carlee Russell with false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident. She has since been released after posting bail on both charges, each of which carry up to a year in jail.

The Alabama native’s current legal issues are the result of a highly publicized kidnapping hoax that took place between July 13 and July 15. Just prior to her 49-hour disappearance, the 26-year-old reported a toddler walking along a highway. Following her return, she claimed that a man “with orange hair” and a woman forced her into a trailer before taking her to a house where she was undressed and “fed cheese crackers.” This past Monday (July 24), Russell admitted that the entire story was made up in a statement shared by her lawyer. “My client apologizes for her actions to the community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies, as well as to her friends and family,” attorney Emory Anthony read.