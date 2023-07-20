The police chief continued by revealing the details mentioned by Russell to investigators following her return two days later (July 15). As explained, she was accosted by “a male with orange hair.” “She claimed he then forced her into a car, and the next thing she remembers is being in the trailer of an 18-wheeler,” Derzis said. “She stated the male was with a female. However, she never saw the female, only hearing her voice.” Russell then allegedly told authorities that she was able to escape and make it back to her residence on foot.

During a Q&A period, Derzis made it clear to the media that his department hasn’t been able to confirm what was reported on that aforementioned 911 call or Russell‘s recounting of the incident. “What we can say is we’ve been unable to verify most of Carlee’s initial statements made to investigators. And we have no reason to believe that there is a threat to the public safety related to this particular case,” he stated. He also continued to stress that the investigation remains ongoing and they are still seeking another interview with Russell.