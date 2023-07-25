Carlee Russell’s ex-boyfriend, Thomar Simmons, said that he is “disgusted” with her after she finally confessed to the public for lying about her abduction. “Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion and dishonesty,” he began in a statement posted on Instagram Monday (July 24) night. “I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell. Myself and my family’s nature was to react in love and genuine concern. We are disgusted [by] the outcome of this entire situation.”
“I strongly feel exactly like you all – blindsided with Carlee’s actions. This is still an ongoing investigation, but with all of the recent information about her confession, now we gain closure with this situation. Thank you to all my family, friends, and the nation for the support through this,” Simmons continued. “The severity in this matter has not been overlooked, and I deeply respect the genuine support shared during this situation. Please continue to keep us in your prayers.” He has also deleted all the photos he had of Russell off the social media page.
As previously reported by REVOLT, the 25-year-old nursing student confessed on Monday that she lied about being kidnapped in a statement from her attorney Emory Anthony. She also admitted that there was never a child on Interstate 459. “My client has given me permission to make the following statement on her behalf. There was no kidnapping on July 13, 2023,” Anthony’s message stated. “My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident, but this was a single act done by herself. My client was not with anyone or at any hotel during the time she was missing.”
The statement continued, “My client apologizes for her actions to the community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies, as well as to her friends and family.”
