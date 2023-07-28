Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.28.2023

Benzino broke down in tears while reflecting on his relationship with his daughter, Coi Leray.

In a clip of his appearance on “We In Miami Podcast,” the former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlantastar was asked by the host if he felt like the “Players” rapper owed him an apology. “I got thick skin, you know what I’m saying? I’m one of those people like, ‘Let’s forget it, move forward,’” Benzino responded before getting emotional.

“I went through a lot, man. It was hard for me, you know what I’m saying? … I’ve been called all kinds of s**t, but a deadbeat dad? C’mon man, I love my daughter. I don’t wanna be that. Like, I don’t wanna be known as that. I don’t care what people think, but that hurt me. That’s my daughter. I raised her. When people say I hated on Coi’s career, and I’m jealous and all this. That s**t is like, damn, it’s evil, you know what I’m saying? You know what I mean? Because my love is huge for that little girl man. That’s my little girl, man,” he continued. “You know people see us arguing on the internet, it ain’t nothing that I’m proud of… This whole thing was one of the worst things I’ve been through in my life. I’ve been through hell.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, the 58-year-old went on to speak about his recent experience seeing Coi Leray perform for the first time during her set at Rolling Loud Miami. “To see thousands of people going crazy over her… It was surreal and when I was up there, I was like, ‘Damn, I want it to be closure.'” During a backstage interview after the rapper’s performance on Sunday (July 23), you could tell that the pair have a better connection these days. “You can say I’m biased,” he told Power 106 beside his daughter. “But honestly, I don’t see nobody else doing that. She’s amazing.” See related posts below.

