In a clip of his appearance on “We In Miami Podcast,” the former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star was asked by the host if he felt like the “Players” rapper owed him an apology. “I got thick skin, you know what I’m saying? I’m one of those people like, ‘Let’s forget it, move forward,’” Benzino responded before getting emotional.

“I went through a lot, man. It was hard for me, you know what I’m saying? … I’ve been called all kinds of s**t, but a deadbeat dad? C’mon man, I love my daughter. I don’t wanna be that. Like, I don’t wanna be known as that. I don’t care what people think, but that hurt me. That’s my daughter. I raised her. When people say I hated on Coi’s career, and I’m jealous and all this. That s**t is like, damn, it’s evil, you know what I’m saying? You know what I mean? Because my love is huge for that little girl man. That’s my little girl, man,” he continued. “You know people see us arguing on the internet, it ain’t nothing that I’m proud of… This whole thing was one of the worst things I’ve been through in my life. I’ve been through hell.”