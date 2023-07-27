On Tuesday (July 25), Daily Mail published an interview with Idris Elba, where he revealed a situation that took place while at a nightclub in the United States. “I nearly lost my f**king life after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend,” the actor claimed. “A guy [was] whaling on his misses, screaming in her face, ‘I’ll f**king kill you,’ and so on. I come ’round and I go, ‘Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?'”
It was at this point when the man in question pointed a gun to his head — the result of an apparent misunderstanding. “He… stuck it right in my face and goes, ‘You talking about my girl?’ He thought I was trying to hit on her,” Elba recalled. “I remember thinking, ‘Don’t play negotiations like that… Consequences, man.'”
Since June, fans have been enjoying Elba‘s latest role in the Apple TV+ miniseries “Hijack,” where he plays a business negotiator who attempts to use his skills to save the day during an airplane takeover. The famed entertainer explained his decision to take on the seven-part thriller in a feature with GQ.
“I was drawn to this notion of something that’s quite relatable, quite simple. There’s no mystery about what it’s about. It’s a man on a plane, the plane gets hijacked. That’s it,” the British talent stated. “And this guy has something to do with it. That’s what you see from the poster. And I really enjoyed unpacking that, and throwing that against the wall, and taking the audience on just a different experience. That’s a very well-told story. We understand the perils of a hijacking, even if we’ve not been through it. But this is told from a perspective of, ‘What would you do?'”
