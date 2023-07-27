On Tuesday (July 25), Daily Mail published an interview with Idris Elba, where he revealed a situation that took place while at a nightclub in the United States. “I nearly lost my f**king life after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend,” the actor claimed. “A guy [was] whaling on his misses, screaming in her face, ‘I’ll f**king kill you,’ and so on. I come ’round and I go, ‘Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?'”

It was at this point when the man in question pointed a gun to his head — the result of an apparent misunderstanding. “He… stuck it right in my face and goes, ‘You talking about my girl?’ He thought I was trying to hit on her,” Elba recalled. “I remember thinking, ‘Don’t play negotiations like that… Consequences, man.'”