By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, in February, Idris Elba inadvertently raised some eyebrows when he did an interview and stated, “I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box.” After later clarifying the conversation, the English talent is back to show his stance in the ongoing battle for racial equality.

Today (May 22), it was announced that the Beast actor and his wife, Sabrina Elba, are partnering with BBC and CBC to bring “Paid in Full: The Battle for Payback” to life. The project will be a three-part docuseries exploring how the music industry has notoriously exploited Black artists, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“This is a story that touches all of us. It’s about the people who created the soundtracks of our lives in popular music and the pain of their exploitation. It’s also about bringing the music industry to account for the injustice inflicted on generations of musical talents who have been deprived of their rightful rewards both financially and in terms of status and respect. At the heart of it is the need to make amends — granting acknowledgment and paying back what is due,” Idris shared in a statement. His production company, Green Door, will produce the series. Zinc Media’s production label Supercollider and Canadian indie producer Catalyst will also aid in the program’s fruition.

Tanya Shaw, managing director of Zinc Television, expanded on Idris’ goal. “Far from being a straight music documentary, this series will explore the music industry within a racial context and reflect the history of exploitation within the industry. It will also major in on conversations of structural racism and those who have worked so hard to expose them,” she said. Jennifer Dettman, executive director of unscripted content at CBC, wants viewers worldwide to appreciate their storytelling efforts. “We look forward to sharing this important series with audiences in Canada, offering a necessary and in-depth exploration of the structural racism inherent in the music industry and its impact over the decades,” she added.

At this time, no release date has been revealed for the Idris Elba-led production.

