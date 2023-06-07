Photo: John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

It may be hard for many to believe, but when Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba met in 2017, she had almost no clue who he was. In a new interview with sports journalist Jemele Hill, the now-married model got candid about how a chance encounter turned into forever.

In the Monday (June 5) upload, Hill asked the Mrs. to elaborate on her origin story with the London-born talent. Sabrina shared that she’d just gotten out of a “really bad relationship” and felt like “men are trash” and “they suck,” so she wasn’t looking for love when it happened. She’d been working “literally every weekend,” but took a night off to celebrate a friend’s birthday at Slow Jams Sunday in Vancouver, Canada. Fate brought them to the same event, as the entrepreneur revealed she was typically busy on weekends because she was in the service industry, working in restaurants, so Fridays through Sundays were normally a no-go.

Sabrina confessed that the birthday girl had a bit to drink and was “pretty gone” when she began flirting with Idris, but he was more interested in getting to know the 2014 Miss Vancouver beauty. After having what she described as a “cultural connection” with one of the only Black men at the venue that evening, someone told her, “Oh, you’re talking to Idris Elba.” The Canadian-born woman admitted she’d seen Obsessed, where he starred alongside Beyoncé, but that film was released nearly a decade prior, and he was more popular among Americans.

The pair exchanged numbers, and the rest was history! On April 26, 2019, they wed in Morocco. During the chat with Hill, Sabrina also opened up about challenges, such as how being married to Peoples 2018 “Sexiest Man Alive” made her want to step up her confidence at times, although he often reassured her. “What a wonderful and transparent interview. Sabrina was a true joy to listen to,” one person said in the video’s YouTube comments. Another added, “Idris Elba is such a great man for her!”

Halle Bailey praises her soulful singing co-star Fantasia and 'The Color Purple' in her cover story with Who What Wear

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

50 Cent stars in the action-packed trailer for the upcoming film 'Expend4bles'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Teyana Taylor drops a love letter to Harlem starring herself, Jalen Hurts, and DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

‘Little Mermaid’ fans joke Halle Bailey is “tougher than the Marines” after viral behind-the-scenes clip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

Pretty Vee prays for DC Young Fly to “keep holding on” following Ms. Jacky Oh’s passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Twitter calls out "microaggressions" aimed at Raven-Symoné in viral resurfaced video of "The View"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

Issa Rae jokes that being Usher's "Superstar" during intimate performance was a nightmare

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

Bert Kreischer apologizes to Tracy Morgan for PCP story: "You are a f**king legend... I'm sorry"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.03.2023

Odell Beckham Jr. mourns the loss of Ms. Jacky Oh: “Rest easy, Angel”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Cardi B mourns the death of Ms. Jacky Oh: “So heartbreaking”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Issa Rae introduces the world to her president doll ahead of 'Barbie's' theater release

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Jamie Foxx gifts Texas hometown with new basketball court amid recovery

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Gail Bean continues her ascent in Hollywood with a role in Netflix's 'The Piano Lesson'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Halle Bailey gushes at the support of 'The Little Mermaid' as the film passes $200 million globally

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Resurfaced clip has Twitter wondering again if AJ Calloway’s locs were actually a wig

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023
