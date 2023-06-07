It may be hard for many to believe, but when Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba met in 2017, she had almost no clue who he was. In a new interview with sports journalist Jemele Hill, the now-married model got candid about how a chance encounter turned into forever.

In the Monday (June 5) upload, Hill asked the Mrs. to elaborate on her origin story with the London-born talent. Sabrina shared that she’d just gotten out of a “really bad relationship” and felt like “men are trash” and “they suck,” so she wasn’t looking for love when it happened. She’d been working “literally every weekend,” but took a night off to celebrate a friend’s birthday at Slow Jams Sunday in Vancouver, Canada. Fate brought them to the same event, as the entrepreneur revealed she was typically busy on weekends because she was in the service industry, working in restaurants, so Fridays through Sundays were normally a no-go.

Sabrina confessed that the birthday girl had a bit to drink and was “pretty gone” when she began flirting with Idris, but he was more interested in getting to know the 2014 Miss Vancouver beauty. After having what she described as a “cultural connection” with one of the only Black men at the venue that evening, someone told her, “Oh, you’re talking to Idris Elba.” The Canadian-born woman admitted she’d seen Obsessed, where he starred alongside Beyoncé, but that film was released nearly a decade prior, and he was more popular among Americans.

The pair exchanged numbers, and the rest was history! On April 26, 2019, they wed in Morocco. During the chat with Hill, Sabrina also opened up about challenges, such as how being married to People’s 2018 “Sexiest Man Alive” made her want to step up her confidence at times, although he often reassured her. “What a wonderful and transparent interview. Sabrina was a true joy to listen to,” one person said in the video’s YouTube comments. Another added, “Idris Elba is such a great man for her!”