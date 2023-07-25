On Friday (July 21), Joey BADA$$ blessed the masses with a new visual for “Eulogy,” a Statik Selektah-produced effort that sees him reflecting on the current state of his community and more.

“Just lookin’ at my generation, overdosed on blue pills, caught up in the matrix, gotta spread love, though, ’cause it’s a lotta hatred, know it’s a marathon and these motherf**kers racist, everybody’s dangerous, posin’ with the stainless just to be famous, it’s like you gotta be brainless, for real, ’cause believin’ in things that ain’t even real, they thought he was a gangsta, they thought he’d never tell, time will tell, it reveals and it heals, so I chill, another day, another deal, made another mill’…”

The accompanying clip for “Eulogy” was directed by Waqas Ghani and brings viewers into Joey‘s day-to-day life. Throughout, the Brooklyn emcee performs at festivals, gets fresh for photoshoots, and engages with hosts during interviews.

“Eulogy” is the latest to come from the 2022 LP 2000, a 14-song offering with additional features from Diddy, Westside Gunn, Larry June, Chris Brown, Capella Grey, and JID. That album debuted within the top 10 of Billboard‘s R&B Albums chart. Since then, the XXL Freshman alum remained on the radar via appearances on Sampa The Great’s “Mask On,” Ab-Soul’s “MOONSHOOTER,” Logic’s “Shimmy,” Larry June’s “Barragán Lighting,” and Mike Dimes’ “HATCHBACK.” Back in April, he delivered the soulful “Fallin’,” which brought fans hope for a new body of work.

Last Thursday (July 20), Joey BADA$$ took to the stage at NYC’s Pier 17 as part of Amazon Music’s “City Sessions” concert series. Joined by New Orleans’ Curren$y and D.C.’s Wale, the “Waves” star celebrated hip hop’s 50th anniversary with a performance that was streamed through both Amazon and Twitch. Press play on “Eulogy” below.