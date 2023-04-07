Photo: Screenshot from Joey BADASS’ “Fallin” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Today (April 7), Joey BADA$$ unveiled a new single titled “Fallin,” a smooth, soulful offering that boasts production from Chuck Strangers, Powers Pleasant, Adam Pallin, DJ Khalil, and McClenney. The track sees the Brooklyn talent putting his heart on his sleeve for a special someone.

“They say all is fair in love and war, and I ain’t ‘fraid to risk it all, f**k it if I trip and fall, barely do I miss your call, safe to say you got me open, miss me, girl, I miss you morе, soon as you walk through my door, I need your panties on the floor, I swear that you ain’t got a flaw, it was lovе at the first time you let me hit it raw, if I shine, then we both shine, but let you shine more, go above, beyond for her…”

Back in 2022, BADA$$ blessed the masses with his third studio LP, 2000, a conceptual continuation of his 2012 breakthrough mixtape 1999. 2000 consisted of 14 dope cuts and additional features from Westside Gunn, Larry June, Chris Brown, Capella Grey, and more. The album both received a positive critical response and landed on a variety of charts around the globe.

A couple of years prior to 2000‘s arrival, BADA$$ took on the role of Carter James in the short film Two Distant Strangers, which was produced by Van Lathan, Lawrence Bender, Jesse Williams, Chris Uettwiller, Mickey Meyer, Terrence J, and Diddy. The Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe-directed film proved to be a huge moment in time for all involved, as it ended up winning a Best Live Action Short Film Oscar during the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021. Press play on the stylish visual for Joey BADA$$’ “Fallin'” below.

Nicki Minaj joins NBA YoungBoy for new "WTF" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA team up with Pharrell Williams for groovy "4EVA" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Rae Sremmurd is back with new 'Sremm 4 Life' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023

Mozzy brings forth new 'KOLLECT KALL' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023

Drake officially unveils "Search & Rescue" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Future assists Joyner Lucas in new "Blackout" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Lil Yachty drops off new single "Strike (Holster)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Conway the Machine wants his "Quarters" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Coolio's cause of death revealed by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023

Chinese Kitty aspires to work with fellow female rappers like Latto and Coi Leray

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.06.2023

XXXTentacion's murderers sentenced to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.06.2023

Why Not Duce unveils new visual for "Im Up Text"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Shenseea shows off her flow in new "Locked Up (Freestyle)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Roddy Ricch joins Blxst for new "Passionate" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

REVOLT Premiere: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie delivers new visual for "Water/Money Conversations"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023
