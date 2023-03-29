Photo: Screenshot from Wizkid’s “Money & Love” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Today (March 29), Wizkid unveils a new visual for “Money & Love,” the opening track for his fifth studio LP, More Love, Less Ego. Produced by P2J, the track sees the Nigerian talent harmonizing about money, women, and other aspects of his lavish lifestyle.

“My pocket full of money oh, my heart dey full of love, oh, oh, oh, nobody beat am for the dancer, no, fine lady she dey bounce along, skin tight for your body, yeah, what you dey want na hin I want to know, don’t stop, make you drag me on, what you dey on na hin I want take on, now pami, oh, lomi, oh, burn that spliff, be your Romeo, wa lomi, oh, ragabomi, oh, got your back, wa sun bi, oh…”

The accompanying clip for “Money & Love” comes courtesy of Director K and shows Wizkid creating art in an unknown location. Viewers can also enjoy dancers, a fleet of classic supercars, and more.

More Love, Less Ego made landfall back in 2022 with 13 songs and notable appearances from Ayra Starr, Naira Marley, Don Toliver, Skepta, Skillibeng, and Shenseea. In addition to receiving critical acclaim, the album peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart following its first week of release. Prior to that, he released his breakout LP, Made In Lagos, in 2020. That project boasted 14 tracks and assists from the likes of Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Tay Iwar, and Tems, the last of whom contributed to Wizkid’s megahit “Essence.” Made in Lagos made history upon its release by peaking at No. 3 on iTunes’ U.S. chart, the highest for a Nigerian artist. It also topped the aforementioned World Albums chart and scored the “Come Closer” talent a well-deserved gold certification. Press play on Wizkid’s “Money & Love” video below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lola Brooke and Lady London put their twist on Ciara's "Da Girls" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

9 Black women DJs who are making history across the globe

By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.29.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets vulnerable in new "In Pieces" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Tyler, The Creator drops off new visual for "SORRY NOT SORRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Mookie Mook unveils new visual for "NEVER SETTLE" with Big Scarr

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Snoop Dogg joins Wiz Khalifa for new “Don’t Text Don’t Call” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

6LACK heads to London for new “Preach” video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Jay Critch is wasting no "Minutes" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Peezy, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, and Skilla Baby connect for "2 Million Up" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Coco Jones soulfully sings her way onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Boosie Badazz pleads for loyalty in new "Please Hold Me Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Mary J. Blige shares 6 distinctive traits female trailblazers have in common

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
R&B
Wizkid
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lola Brooke and Lady London put their twist on Ciara's "Da Girls" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

9 Black women DJs who are making history across the globe

By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.29.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets vulnerable in new "In Pieces" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Tyler, The Creator drops off new visual for "SORRY NOT SORRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Mookie Mook unveils new visual for "NEVER SETTLE" with Big Scarr

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Snoop Dogg joins Wiz Khalifa for new “Don’t Text Don’t Call” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

6LACK heads to London for new “Preach” video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Jay Critch is wasting no "Minutes" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Peezy, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, and Skilla Baby connect for "2 Million Up" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Coco Jones soulfully sings her way onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Boosie Badazz pleads for loyalty in new "Please Hold Me Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Mary J. Blige shares 6 distinctive traits female trailblazers have in common

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More