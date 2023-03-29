Today (March 29), Wizkid unveils a new visual for “Money & Love,” the opening track for his fifth studio LP, More Love, Less Ego. Produced by P2J, the track sees the Nigerian talent harmonizing about money, women, and other aspects of his lavish lifestyle.

“My pocket full of money oh, my heart dey full of love, oh, oh, oh, nobody beat am for the dancer, no, fine lady she dey bounce along, skin tight for your body, yeah, what you dey want na hin I want to know, don’t stop, make you drag me on, what you dey on na hin I want take on, now pami, oh, lomi, oh, burn that spliff, be your Romeo, wa lomi, oh, ragabomi, oh, got your back, wa sun bi, oh…”

The accompanying clip for “Money & Love” comes courtesy of Director K and shows Wizkid creating art in an unknown location. Viewers can also enjoy dancers, a fleet of classic supercars, and more.

More Love, Less Ego made landfall back in 2022 with 13 songs and notable appearances from Ayra Starr, Naira Marley, Don Toliver, Skepta, Skillibeng, and Shenseea. In addition to receiving critical acclaim, the album peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart following its first week of release. Prior to that, he released his breakout LP, Made In Lagos, in 2020. That project boasted 14 tracks and assists from the likes of Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Tay Iwar, and Tems, the last of whom contributed to Wizkid’s megahit “Essence.” Made in Lagos made history upon its release by peaking at No. 3 on iTunes’ U.S. chart, the highest for a Nigerian artist. It also topped the aforementioned World Albums chart and scored the “Come Closer” talent a well-deserved gold certification. Press play on Wizkid’s “Money & Love” video below.