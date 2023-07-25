Ari Lennox is celebrating a major accomplishment with her fans online. Today (July 25), the soulful singer revealed she is seven months sober.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Lennox opened up about her journey to reaching the huge milestone. “That’s a lot of sober flights — a lot of sober conversations. A lot of facing things raw and head on,” the R&B star said about the number of sober months she has under her belt so far. “Honestly, I don’t know what will happen when I reach a year sober. [I] don’t know if sobriety is forever or not, but I can’t imagine going back to how things were.”

The 32-year-old “Waste My Time” performer revealed one incident that occurred before she became sober was her passing out inside an airport. But now, “I feel more in control of my emotions. More stable. More happy. More alert. More safe. More accepting of things I can’t control and more responsible with things I can. I have less anxiety socially, and when I’m ready to go, I go,” she noted.