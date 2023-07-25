On Monday (July 24), Massachusetts State Police reported that 45-year-old Tafari Campbell was found deceased at Martha’s Vineyard. He was said to have been paddle boarding before another individual witnessed him going underwater. MSP divers recovered his body after authorities utilized sonar technology. “The investigation into the fatality is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown Police,” officials added.

Campbell served as Obamas‘ chef during Barack’s presidency and after his departure from the White House. While they have spent parts of their summers in Martha’s Vineyard over the years, they were not present at the time of his passing. Via CNN, the Obamas shared a joint statement after learning the tragic news.

“Tafari was a beloved part of our family,” the Obamas revealed. “When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.”

They continued, “That’s why when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone. Today, we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.”

Notably, Campbell was one of the men behind Barack’s homemade beer. In a video shared by the White House in 2012 (below), he could be seen explaining the steps behind brewing one the 44th president’s preferred beverages of choice — including retrieving honey from the South Lawn garden from an actual beekeeper.