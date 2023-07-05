The Secret Service continues its investigation after lab testing revealed the nature of a substance found inside the White House.

Today (July 5), a spokesperson for the U.S. agency reportedly confirmed the white-powdered material as cocaine, ABC News said. The results came after a preliminary test showed the substance tested positive for the illegal drug. When reports of the discovery initially made headlines, Anthony Guglielmi of the Secret Service released a statement.

“On Sunday evening (July 2), the White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area,” he said. The residence was evacuated, and the local fire department responded. Upon evaluation, the material was deemed non-hazardous.

According to the news outlet, the item was found on the ground floor near the West Executive entrance, where visitors place their belongings. “From Friday night to Sunday, West Wing tours usually occur, led by staff, members of Congress, and others who have that privilege,” former U.S. Secret Service Agent Don Mihalek said. “The discovery allegedly took place in an area widely accessible to anyone visiting the White House.”

Mihalek, now a contributor for ABC News, shared that Secret Service screening takes place “prior to entry on West Executive Place, which is where West Wing tours meet up. That screening includes a magnetometer and x-ray of bags.” He added, “The person leading the tour is ultimately responsible for their tour group.”

The ex-agent stated that the highly publicized incident emphasizes the need for the enforcement agency to take an “enhanced role” in examining the people who visit the residence “to keep the White House safe.” The Secret Service declined to answer when asked if any tours occurred this past weekend. “These are details that are pertinent to our investigation and not something we can get into,” the agency said. President Joe Biden was away at the time of the incident, but has since returned to the White House.