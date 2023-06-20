Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, on June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court made the historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. One of the ramifications of the move meant there were no longer federal protections regarding abortions. Women’s rights were left in the hands of each individual state.

With the one-year anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling fast approaching, the White House is gearing up to host a series of events aimed at allowing women to decide how to regulate their bodies. According to NBC News, this Friday (June 23), President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the Democratic National Committee in Washington. They will be joined by three of the United States’ largest reproductive rights groups: EMILYs List, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Today (June 20), First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to moderate a roundtable discussion at the White House for women who were negatively impacted by Roe v. Wade and had their options for medical assistance denied. White House Gender Policy Council Director Jennifer Klein will be present to “highlight their stories” and the administration’s “commitment to protecting access to reproductive health care.” On Saturday (June 24), Harris will spend the day in Charlotte, North Carolina to speak about reproductive rights, and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, will talk with doctors.

In what one Twitter user called “The domino effect of these decisions,” yesterday (June 19), CBS News shared a post about how the Supreme Court’s decision affects more than just pregnant women. “A year after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the U.S. is facing a shortage of OB-GYN doctors as medical students make decisions on what and where to practice based on states’ abortion laws,” the outlet said. “The Biden-Harris Administration stands with the vast majority of Americans who believe that the right to choose is fundamental and that health care decisions should be made between a woman and her doctor,” a White House official shared.

