As teens, many see their moms and dads as overprotective, but once they become parents themselves, they develop a new outlook — like Keke Palmer.

Today (July 24), the veteran Hollywood actress uploaded a Big Boss discussion she participated in with Dominique Da Diva as the host. During the conversation, the MC asked Palmer, “In what ways has your relationship changed with your mom since becoming a mom yourself?”

The Nope star replied, “Oh my gosh! I really understand so much of why my mom was so on my neck.” Palmer then turned toward the audience and noted, “Y’all know how moms are,” before continuing, “It’s like girl, calm down. But now that I have my own child, I’m like, yeah, I’m ready to bust heads and throw bows.”