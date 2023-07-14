As the future of TV shows and films remains uncertain in entertainment, more celebrities continue to show solidarity with Hollywood writers.
Recently, reports revealed that the SAG-AFTRA union will join writers on the picket line until a fair monetary agreement is reached. During a Thursday (June 13) news conference, Fran Drescher, president of The Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, spoke on the strike. “We are the victims here,” Drescher said. “We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us.”
Shortly after the announcement, Keke Palmer headed to Twitter to stand with her fellow creators and storytellers. “Sending love to all my fellow actors and writers,” she tweeted. “Praying that this is resolved swiftly and we all come out feeling empowered! Families have to be fed, but people have to and deserved [to] be respected for their work as well.”
Sending love to all my fellow actors and writers. Praying that this is resolved swiftly and we all come out feeling empowered! Families have to be fed but people have to and deserved be respected for their work as well. 💪🏾— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 13, 2023
Since adolescence, Palmer has worked in Hollywood in a variety of roles. She has seemingly learned the ins and outs and how challenging the entertainment industry can be. Last year, the 29-year-old launched KeyTV, her digital television network, to spotlight “a new generation of creators.”
Through July, several entertainers in the field have also publicly announced their allegiance to those on strike, including Quinta Brunson and Katori Hall. In May, the “Abbott Elementary” star and executive producer rallied to support Writers Guild of America members. “We’re working towards this being over. We’re working towards getting better pay, better living arrangements — people need to live, people need sustenance, they need to be able to pay their rent, to pay for food,” Brunson said.
After Starz’s “P-Valley” production was suspended, its creator shared a message. “We will not be filming until a fair deal is reached. Like many of my fellow showrunners, I feel as though my writing and producing duties are inextricably linked,” Hall revealed. “Overlapping issues abound, and we shall see how these stories end. As a writer, I strike with a sense of radical dignity — that our work must be valued for the magic it is.”
