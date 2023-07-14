As the future of TV shows and films remains uncertain in entertainment, more celebrities continue to show solidarity with Hollywood writers.

Recently, reports revealed that the SAG-AFTRA union will join writers on the picket line until a fair monetary agreement is reached. During a Thursday (June 13) news conference, Fran Drescher, president of The Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, spoke on the strike. “We are the victims here,” Drescher said. “We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us.”

Shortly after the announcement, Keke Palmer headed to Twitter to stand with her fellow creators and storytellers. “Sending love to all my fellow actors and writers,” she tweeted. “Praying that this is resolved swiftly and we all come out feeling empowered! Families have to be fed, but people have to and deserved [to] be respected for their work as well.”