Photo: John Lamparski / Contributor via Getty Images
By Aqua Boogie
  /  07.24.2023

The brutality of rogue police units was a main topic on Friday’s (July 21) episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly.” Another alleged victim of the Memphis officers whose viciousness led to Tyre Nichols’ death has come forward to detail a violent encounter with the disgraced former cops, while two Black men in Mississippi suffered heinous abuse from a similar police unit. Global news anchor Mara S. Campo hosted the episode and also took a look at interracial dating, including an interview with “The Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson.

Starting in Memphis, “RBN” spoke with a woman who, like Nichols, was a victim of the infamous SCORPION Unit. Kadejah Townes detailed her encounter with ex-officer Demetrius Haley. Fortunately, Townes’ aunt recorded the incident on her phone, in which she could be seen being roughly detained by the cop. “I know that I was targeted,” said Townes, who claimed she was at a Walgreens in 2021 when she was swarmed by police. “I’m scared of the police; I don’t want to deal with them.”

No charges were ever filed against Townes, but she did suffer a dislocated shoulder on the same arm that Haley held. Haley was disciplined internally after Townes’ arrest, but for not writing up the proper paperwork. However, the case was never turned over to the county for a full review. As for the killing of Nichols, another officer, Justin Smith, is seeking a separate trial, citing that he wasn’t present for the entire attack. Also worth noting, Nichols’ family is suing the city of Memphis and the Memphis PD for $500 million for the wrongful death of the young man. Ben Crump is representing the family and is asserting that any city is responsible for any police force that terrorizes Black and brown communities.

Another lawsuit, one of the biggest in history, has been filed against a police force near Jackson, Mississippi. In that case, in a small town in Rankin County, officers have been accused of basically torturing two Black men — Michael Corey Jenkins, 32, and Eddie Terrell Parker, 35. Their lawyers claimed police officers entered their home and detained them for 2 1/2 hours. While reportedly being called racial slurs and being questioned about dating white women, the deputies allegedly waterboarded and tased the men multiple times, all while they were handcuffed. Jenkins was shot in the mouth, as an officer claimed he had a gun. However, only a BB gun was found on the scene, and officers conveniently never turned on their bodycams.

Jenkins was charged with possessing two grams of methamphetamines and assault of a police officer, while Parker was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct, which are both misdemeanors. As for the former officers, three of the five involved were part of a special response tactical unit. “They are described by Rankin County residents as the death squad, and when they show up, bad things are about to happen,” said Malik Shabazz, a lawyer representing the men in a $400 million lawsuit against the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

According to The Associated Press, Deputy Hunter Elward and others who were present in the home were involved in at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019, with two left dead. All of the officers involved in the assault on Jenkins and Parker have been fired, and the DOJ and FBI have opened a federal civil rights investigation into the incident.

A second topic that “RBN” featured was interracial dating and, specifically, the rising trend of Black women dating and marrying white men. Some of the famed Black women who have dated or married Caucasian men include Vice President Kamala Harris, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and renowned actress Quinta Brunson. Another woman who encompasses the trend is Charity Lawson, the star of “The Bachelorette’s” latest season, whose pool of 25 suitors includes plenty of white men and just nine Black men. “As I’ve gotten older, as I’ve gotten to know myself, I don’t like to say that I have a type because I connect with people for who they are,” Lawson told “RBN” correspondent Kennedy Rue.

There are facts that back up the trend. In 1980, 3 percent of Black women were married to white men. Fast forward to 2023, and that number is four times that at 12 percent. But don’t be confused — Black women have been the slowest group of women to dip their toes in the interracial dating pool, an obvious nod to their loyalty to Black men.

Historically, interracial dating in the Black community meant Black men dating white women. Times have changed with Black women being the most educated group in the country, but also the most likely to be unpartnered at 65 percent. Interestingly, interracial marriage has only been legal for about 50 years, and it was a Black woman and her white husband who won the case (Loving vs. Virginia) to legalize such unions in 1967.

Campos also held a spirited discussion with Black women who both date and don’t date men of other races, which made for some interesting commentary.

Be sure to watch new episodes of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” every Friday at 5 p.m. ET via REVOLT’s app. Plus, watch a quick clip from this week’s installment below.

The Rise of Black Women coupling with white Men - A Shift in Interracial Dating Trends
WATCH

The Rise of Black Women coupling with white Men - A Shift in Interracial Dating Trends

00:07:30
Tags in this article:
Tags
Police Brutality
RIP
Tyre Nichols

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Black man attacked by police dog in Ohio after surrendering to authorities

By Jon Powell
  /  07.24.2023

Diddy honors The Notorious B.I.G.'s impact on his career during the 26th anniversary of 'No Way Out'

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.24.2023

Jazmine Sullivan reveals her mom has passed away

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.24.2023

Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley to be honored with new monuments on the 82nd anniversary of his birth

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2023

Judge declares mistrial in YNW Melly double murder case

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Quavo digs deep to fuel 'Rocket Power' as a tribute to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Louisville Metro Police Department hires Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as its first full-time Black female chief

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

New York City reaches a more than $13 million settlement with George Floyd protesters over police tactics

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

YNG Cheese, rapper and son of Gillie Da King, shot and killed in Philadelphia

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Black filmmaker speaks out after filing a lawsuit against LA police following an incident where he was allegedly tased

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.20.2023

Derek Chauvin seeks to appeal his 2021 conviction to the US Supreme Court after being found guilty of killing George Floyd

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.20.2023

Two St. Louis officers charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping and severe beating of a man

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.19.2023

Clayton County grand jury declines to indict six deputies in the death of Terry Lee Thurmond

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

Las Vegas police issue search warrant for home in connection with the 1996 death of Tupac Shakur

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

Tour Tales | Annie Devine shares how Drakeo The Ruler wanted to be remembered

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  07.18.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Black man attacked by police dog in Ohio after surrendering to authorities

By Jon Powell
  /  07.24.2023

Diddy honors The Notorious B.I.G.'s impact on his career during the 26th anniversary of 'No Way Out'

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.24.2023

Jazmine Sullivan reveals her mom has passed away

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.24.2023

Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley to be honored with new monuments on the 82nd anniversary of his birth

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2023

Judge declares mistrial in YNW Melly double murder case

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Quavo digs deep to fuel 'Rocket Power' as a tribute to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Louisville Metro Police Department hires Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as its first full-time Black female chief

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

New York City reaches a more than $13 million settlement with George Floyd protesters over police tactics

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

YNG Cheese, rapper and son of Gillie Da King, shot and killed in Philadelphia

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Black filmmaker speaks out after filing a lawsuit against LA police following an incident where he was allegedly tased

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.20.2023

Derek Chauvin seeks to appeal his 2021 conviction to the US Supreme Court after being found guilty of killing George Floyd

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.20.2023

Two St. Louis officers charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping and severe beating of a man

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.19.2023

Clayton County grand jury declines to indict six deputies in the death of Terry Lee Thurmond

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

Las Vegas police issue search warrant for home in connection with the 1996 death of Tupac Shakur

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

Tour Tales | Annie Devine shares how Drakeo The Ruler wanted to be remembered

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  07.18.2023
View More

Trending
News

Dr. Dre says he can't take credit for Kendrick Lamar's success: "He’s done everything himself"

“The only thing I can take credit for is opening the door for him because he’s done everything himself,” Dr. Dre said.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.17.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

The Xfinity-sponsored performance series brought the talent together in celebration of Black Music Month.
By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'

For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023
Interviews

Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are

Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.21.2023
Interviews

Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity

In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.09.2023
Interviews

Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving

In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  06.02.2023
Web3

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023
Interviews

Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry

“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.” 

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.27.2023
Interviews

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023
Interviews

Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"

“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.02.2023
Interviews

Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us

“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.

By Ty Cole
  /  06.22.2023
Watch

Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Web3

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023
Interest

Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women

For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023
Interest

A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day

For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes