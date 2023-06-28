As the Justice Department continues its civil rights investigation into the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi authorities have made a decision.

In a Tuesday (June 27) news conference, Sheriff Bryan Bailey of the department revealed that five unit members have either resigned or have been fired. The news comes months after two Black men, Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker, accused several deputies of assault and more.

Both men alleged that officers busted into a residence they were inside without a warrant on Jan. 24. In the home, the victims claimed authorities assaulted them with a sex toy and repeatedly shocked them with a taser for over an hour. Jenkins also professed that one of the deputies placed a gun in his mouth, fired, and left him with severe injuries to the face, tongue, and jaw.

“Due to recent developments, including findings during our internal investigation, those deputies that were still employed by this department have all been terminated,” Bailey said. “We understand that the alleged actions of these deputies has eroded the public’s trust in the department. Rest assured that we will work diligently to restore that trust.”

Another probe conducted by The Associated Press found that officers involved in the Jan. 24 incident were also linked to members of the sheriff’s office’s Special Response Team. The outlet discovered the team was accused of being involved in four encounters with Black men: two resulting in death and the other two suffering from “lasting injuries.” Since the alleged incident, Jenkins and Parker have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit seeking $400 million in damages. After the announcement regarding deputies in their case, their lawyer Malik Shabazz released a statement. He also called for the criminal indictment of the cops.

“The firing of the Rankin County Mississippi Sheriff’s deputies involved in the torture and shooting of Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker is a significant action on the path to justice for one of the worst law enforcement tragedies in recent memory,” Shabazz said. “Sheriff Bryan Bailey has finally acted after supporting much of the bloodshed that has occurred under his reign in Rankin County.”