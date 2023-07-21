The rise of Black women coupling with white men - a shift in interracial dating trends

/ 07.21.2023
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” explores the link between Black women and interracial dating. In 1980, only 3 percent of Black women were married to white men, but times are changing — today, that number has quadrupled to 12 percent. Watch the full segment here.
Real estate investor and bank owner Benaisha Poole-Watson wants financial literacy for Black people
REVOLT Financial Correspondent Akilah Friend sits down with real estate broker, investor and bank owner ...
Analyzing the connection between Black women perming their hair and cancer
New studies show that Black women with relaxers have higher incidence of uterine cancer. This ...
Anthony Anderson and his mother Doris Bowman are ready to make you laugh on their new show
Former “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, are taking their mother-and-son act ...
Getting Schooled: Where should Black parents enroll their kids for an education?
Public schools are failing children. But, there is BIG disagreement on what the solution is.