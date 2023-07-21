The rise of Black women coupling with white men - a shift in interracial dating trends

The Rise of Black Women coupling with white Men - A Shift in Interracial Dating Trends
The Rise of Black Women coupling with white Men - A Shift in Interracial Dating Trends

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  07.21.2023

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” explores the link between Black women and interracial dating. In 1980, only 3 percent of Black women were married to white men, but times are changing — today, that number has quadrupled to 12 percent. Watch the full segment here.

 

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
