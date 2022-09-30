As previously reported by REVOLT, on June 30, Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman sworn in as a justice in the United States Supreme Court. While her title was announced that day, the official induction was postponed until Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement.

Today (Sept. 30), Jackson’s formal ceremony finally took place. President Biden and Vice President Harris were both present for her investiture. The Supreme Court’s 2022 term picks back up next week, ending their summer recess. Jackson took two oaths when she was sworn in, in June: A constitutional oath, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, and a judicial oath, administered by Justice Stephen Breyer.

Jackson and Breyer have a long-standing history with one another. She previously clerked for him after she graduated from Harvard University. Jackson was photographed smiling as he delivered the statutory oath.

Today Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is my star – my harbinger of hope. Grateful and joyful to witness history today at the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/H8DHkWZViz — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 30, 2022

Many used social media to express their happiness for her new position, including several politicians. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker tweeted, “Today Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is my star — my harbinger of hope. Grateful and joyful to witness history today at the Supreme Court.” New Jersey Representative Bill Pascrell, Jr. added, “Say it with me: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson!”

New Jersey politicians weren’t the only ones singing Jackson’s praises. Illinois Representative Lauren Underwood wrote, “Today, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s investiture ceremony marks her place in our nation’s history as the first Black woman and the first public defender to serve on the highest court in the land. Congratulations Justice Jackson!”

Maryland Senator Ben Cardin echoed the sentiments of his fellow lawmakers: “I have been an enthusiastic supporter of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson from day one. Today, we recognize her trailblazing journey that led her to becoming the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Thank you for being a compassionate and fearless defender of the law.”

Today, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s investiture ceremony marks her place in our nation’s history as the first Black woman and the first public defender to serve on the highest court in the land. Congratulations, Justice Jackson! — Rep. Lauren Underwood (@RepUnderwood) September 30, 2022

Say it with me: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson! pic.twitter.com/9PlU0YVM23 — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) September 30, 2022

I have been an enthusiastic supporter of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson from day one. Today, we recognize her trailblazing journey that led her to becoming the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Thank you for being a compassionate and fearless defender of the law. #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/gDNzuxG13v — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) September 30, 2022

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson at her investiture today with President Biden and Vice President Harris. Credit: Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States pic.twitter.com/em8kajB6AH — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) September 30, 2022

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is making history today, in her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench. — 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) September 30, 2022