Owami Davies, a 24-year-old Black nursing student, has been missing from West Croydon in South London since July 7. Angry social media users have been asking why more has not been done to help locate her. Metropolitan police say she may be “in the local area and in need of help,” according to The Guardian.

On Aug. 14, a user tweeted, “Sarah Everard is trending again … While Owami Davies has still not been found. She was last seen [on] 7th July, London Road, Croydon. The lack of coverage is outrageous. Her face should be everywhere!! #FindOwamiDavies.” Everard is a 33-year-old white woman who was kidnapped and murdered in London in March 2021. The user was seemingly pointing out the difference in attention that missing white women tend to receive when it comes to media coverage that could aid in a safe recovery.

Another tweet read, “Owami Davies has been missing for over a month, last seen in Croydon. We pray for her safe return. Media; why is there no coverage of her case? Institutional racism puts Black women at higher risk of gendered violence, and the state doesn’t even pretend to care. #FindOwamiDavies.”

According to reports, officials have downloaded around 50,000 hours of CCTV and have viewed nearly 10,000 hours while trying to find clues in Davies’ disappearance. Lead investigator DCI Nigel Penney said, “The search to find Owami Davies continues and we are conducting searches, appeals and extensive CCTV inquiries in order to trace and find her. I would remind people that even though detectives from specialist crime are investigating, this remains a missing person inquiry.” He continued, “We are obviously very concerned for the welfare of Owami and it is possible she is in the local area and in need of help.”

Since her disappearance, authorities have arrested five people in connection to her case. ​​Two of the arrests were for suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnapping. All suspects have been released on bail. Her mother Nicol Davies asked for the public’s help in finding her daughter. “It is obvious that someone out there has seen something, someone out there knows something, someone out there heard something,” she said. “I am begging, I am asking for the public’s help, from the people, to say if you know, if you have heard or seen her, or she passed you, please speak up. All we really want is to find her, all we really need is for her to come home or to know her whereabouts,” she pleaded.

Anyone with knowledge of Davies is asked to call local police at 020 8721 4622 or Crimestoppers at 0800 555111.