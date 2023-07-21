Fans don’t call Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Queen Bey for no reason. Yesterday (June 20), the mayor of Minneapolis and the governor of Minnesota awarded the Houston native with her own day as her “Renaissance World Tour” stopped in the city.

“Beyoncé is a world-renowned singer, artist, and producer. With the most Grammy awards in history, we couldn’t be more excited to have her performing in MPLS tonight. I’m beyond excited to proclaim today as Bey Day in the city of Minneapolis,” Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted.

In the mayor’s 10 separate “whereas” proclamation clauses, he made a few references to the “Break My Soul” singer and her former group Destiny’s Child: “Whereas Beyoncé has helped raise ‘Bills, Bills, Bills’ for nonprofit organizations to advance feminism and equal rights …”