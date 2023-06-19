Photo: Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Today (June 19) marks the celebration of Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. On Sunday (June 18), Beyoncé decided to observe the special occasion by sharing an Instagram post with photos from the Amsterdam tour stop of her “RENAISSANCE World Tour.” In the accompanying message, the R&B star revealed that all of her outfits for the stop were “exclusively” created by Black designers.

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, the many catsuits and corsets worn by Beyoncé thus far have come courtesy of brands like Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Gucci, Fendi, and David Koma, the last of whom was transparent about the “amazing exposure” that his company received. “A global tour like this is an incredible, culture-defining event,” he explained. “Having seen some of the videos from this tour – you just know it’s a once-in-a-lifetime magical performance that every attendee will remember forever. And so many people will get to see it with 57 dates all over the world! And the fans who can’t make it, well, the power of social media can help you experience a small part of it from home. Considering the creativity that goes into putting on a show like that, it makes sense to work with designers for special couture and custom looks.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Said tour is in support of Beyoncé’s seventh studio LP, RENAISSANCE, a 16-song effort that’s meant to be the first act of a continuing series. BEAM, Grace Jones, Tems, No I.D., Syd, Skrillex, Mike Dean, The-Dream, Hit-Boy, and more contributed to the critically acclaimed effort. RENAISSANCE became the Houston star’s seventh consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the latest from her to earn a platinum plaque. One of the album’s biggest standouts, “America Has A Problem,” spawned a remix with Kendrick Lamar back in May.

