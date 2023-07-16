Taking to Twitter on Friday (July 14), Boosie Badazz voiced his distaste over a recent viral video involving twin rappers Island Boys. The Baton Rouge musician criticized what he perceives as an increasingly “feminine” shift in the music industry among his peers.

“ISLAND BOYS KISSING, N**GAS PAINTING [THEIR] NAILS, BBLs. [Shaking my head], I’M SICK OF THIS Feminine A** RAP GAME,” he tweeted. However, his discontent didn’t stop there as he continued to fuel the flame. “THESE MFS ‘BOUT TO START WEARING THONGS [and] EYE LASHES NEXT! [AND YOU] WONDER WHY THE WOMEN TAKING OVER ‘CAUSE Y’ALL TRYING TO BE THEM!! [AND THE] BACK OF Y’ALL MIND, SOME DAYS Y’ALL WANNA BE H**S — MY BAD, CITY GIRLS.”

On Thursday (July 13), social media was set ablaze by a video of the twins known individually as Kodiyakredd and Flyysoulja. The footage showed an intense moment between the pair, who were seen tongue-kissing. Flyysoulja used the clip as promotion for his OnlyFans page by cheekily captioning it, “Make out [kiss mark emoji].” Meanwhile, Kodiyakredd urged fans to subscribe to his account for further exclusive content.

Subsequently, the controversial clip sparked a combination of shock, disgust, and utter bewilderment online. “Somebody needs to blow the Island Boys up for what I just saw,” one user wrote. Another queried, “Did I just see the Island Boys making out with each other? Ain’t they brothers?”

The viral footage prompted a variety of reactions from other musicians when it was reposted on Instagram by DJ Akademiks. Artists including Southside, BlocBoy JB, Famous Dex, and Eem Triplin shared their disbelief. “Bruh, come on, Ak. Get these clowns off the ‘net, please,” Southside pleaded in the comment section.

As always, Boosie Badazz remains a vocal critic of the current state of rap. It’s a trend that extends beyond the recent viral event. Over the last several months, he made headlines for defending Coi Leray’s album sales and labeling Omeretta as a clout chaser.

Simultaneously, the Louisana native has been dealing with a federal gun case, which involved his arrest in May for possessing a firearm despite being a felon. Although the state charges were dropped in June, federal agents detained him, which led to his subsequent arrest on federal gun charges. He was eventually released later that month.