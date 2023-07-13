This Friday (July 14), J Hus will deliver his long-awaited body of work, Beautiful and Brutal Yard, a 19-song offering with assists from Drake, Jorja Smith, Burna Boy, Popcaan, and more. Today (July 13), the London star unveiled a new visual from the forthcoming LP for “Militerian,” an infectious, Afrobeats-inspired effort that features Nigerian talent Naira Marley. Produced by P2J and Stuart Hawkes, the track is an unapologetic love letter to the mother continent.

“They know we a African badman, anywhere we go, we gotta stand strong, when they ask me where I come from, I tell ’em straight, ‘I’m a African,’ the gyal love me to the maximum, they need me like oxygen, Nigerian, Gambian, Militerian, Marlian, we gon’ rise, we gon’ never ever fall again, tonight, I feel like I’m born again, I’m prepared to go war again, I was mad, but thе gyal made me calm again, Naira Marlеy and Uju Militer make the gyaldem horny, she knew me before she saw me, I didn’t have to tell my story…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of TG Omori and begins in a massive residence, where Hus lives like a king among beautiful Black women and masked soldiers standing at attention. Marley delivers his part from all-white room and a dining area fit for a royal court.

Press play on “Militerian” below, along with the full tracklisting for Beautiful and Brutal Yard and J Hus‘ upcoming U.K. tour dates in promotion of the album.