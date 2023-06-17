/ 06.17.2023
On this all-new “Drink Champs” episode, Davido joins N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to discuss the start of his career and journey so far, going back to Nigeria to focus on music, his love for the country and not knowing his family was rich. Watch!
