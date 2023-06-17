S7 E22 | Davido
S7 E22 | Davido

02:21:51
Drink Champs
By REVOLT
  06.17.2023

On this all-new “Drink Champs” episode, Davido joins N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to discuss the start of his career and journey so far, going back to Nigeria to focus on music, his love for the country and not knowing his family was rich. Watch!

Drink Champs
Afrobeats
Davido

