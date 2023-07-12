Texas native Lizzo continues to soar as an entertainer since her emergence in the music and TV/film industries.
Earlier today (July 12), the Emmys released its nominations for the 2023 awards show in a live ceremony, and the 35-year-old actress was on the list. On social media, she shared her Max original “Lizzo: Live in Concert” is a nominee for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). “She’s Emmy nominated again,” Lizzo captioned her Instagram post. “Thank you.”
During last year’s Emmys, Lizzo took home a trophy. The “About Damn Time” performer dethroned four-year-straight winner “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.
The Grammy Award winner earned the accolade for her “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” which is set to return for season two. The series is part of a first-look deal Lizzo has with Amazon Studios.
“The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me,” she said. “The stories that they shared are not that unique; they just don’t get the platform. Let’s tell more stories. When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but b**ch, it’s going to have to be you.’ This is for my big girls.”
Other nominees for this year’s event include Quinta Brunson for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (“Abbott Elementary”), Dominique Fishback for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (“Swarm”), “Abbott Elementary” for Comedy Series, and more. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will be held on Sept. 18 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It will broadcast live on Fox at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET.
