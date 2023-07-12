Texas native Lizzo continues to soar as an entertainer since her emergence in the music and TV/film industries.

Earlier today (July 12), the Emmys released its nominations for the 2023 awards show in a live ceremony, and the 35-year-old actress was on the list. On social media, she shared her Max original “Lizzo: Live in Concert” is a nominee for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). “She’s Emmy nominated again,” Lizzo captioned her Instagram post. “Thank you.”

During last year’s Emmys, Lizzo took home a trophy. The “About Damn Time” performer dethroned four-year-straight winner “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.