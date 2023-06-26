Lizzo is remembering her roots and giving back to those who have similar dreams of pursuing music. Although Juneteenth has come and gone, the star is still using the holiday to do good within her community with a new initiative.
In a series of Instagram posts, the “Special” singer echoed the 12 Days of Christmas and shared details regarding Juneteenth giveaways lasting throughout June. “Meet baby Lizzo on scholarship at the University of Houston hoping she’ll earn a music performance degree in flute. Little did she know she’d change the conversation on flutes in pop culture forever,” the 35-year-old captioned a photo of herself playing the wind instrument in college ahead of the weekend.
She followed that post with a big announcement: “LIZZO’S JUNETEENTH GIVEBACK IS PROUD TO PRESENT $50,000 TO THE ‘SASHA BE FLOOTING SCHOLARSHIP’ AT THE UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON.” In a video to accompany the post, the “Good as Hell” hitmaker spoke about how the partnership with her alma mater is a “milestone” for her. “It is for any young Black student from Houston, Texas who has applied to go to the University of Houston to study at the Moores School of Music. That was me just a couple years ago, a young Black flute player who just needed a scholarship and someone to believe in them. Now I get to pay it forward.”
Lizzo let her followers know that they can check out LizzoLovesYou.com for more details on how to donate toward music education. Fans and contributors can also enter for a chance to win a trip to see her perform live in Japan. Young flutists aren’t the only ones the “Boys” vocalist is looking out for. So far, her Juneteenth giveaway has also given $50,000 each to groups like the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, which serves the Black transgender community; Black Girls Smile, which provides mental health services to young Black women; and the Sphinx Organization, a social justice program offering musical opportunities to Black and Latinx people.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners
Rihanna steps down as Savage X Fenty CEO
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California
Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!