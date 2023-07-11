Hill Harper is ready to take the next phase in his career — and it’s not in the entertainment industry.

On Monday (July 10), “The Good Doctor” actor announced he will be running for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan as a Democrat. The veteran storyteller shared the news on social media in a video dedicated to his son, Pierce Hill Harper. In the clip, Hill began by delivering a message to Pierce about why he is running for political office.

During his speech, Hill spoke on issues around the country, his achievements, and his plans for the future of Michigan. “You see, the world you’re growing up in doesn’t feel like it’s getting any better. It’s getting more divisive and more dangerous. When you told me you were afraid to go to school because of shootings, that’s not freedom. Our economy works for the richest, while the most vulnerable have to work even harder than ever to keep up. That’s not freedom,” the 57-year-old said.

“We can all feel it: D.C just isn’t getting things done for people,” Hill captioned the tweet. “We need representatives who’ll take on special interests, get money out of politics, and make our government work for all of us. That’s why today, I’m announcing my campaign for U.S. Senate in Michigan!”