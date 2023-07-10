Photo: Michael Tullberg / Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.10.2023

Tina Knowles-Lawson has reportedly been the victim of a burglary in her Los Angeles home.

On Wednesday (July 5), someone from the businesswoman’s team stopped by while she was out of town and discovered that the alleged thieves took off with a safe that had more than $1 million in cash and jewelry inside, according to TMZ. Sources told the media outlet that it was unclear how the thieves got in and removed the vault.

Law enforcement are currently investigating as they look for surveillance videos and talk to some of Knowles-Lawson’s neighbors for any leads. This burglary report comes just a few months after cops arrested a man outside the 69-year-old’s home for causing a disturbance and damaging property. Back in April, TMZ reported that he caused minor damage to her mailbox by throwing rocks. According to the site, the suspect was allegedly behaving erratically and placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. Knowles-Lawson decided not to press charges or file a police report at the time of the incident.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

While it is unclear exactly where Knowles-Lawson was at the time of last week’s incident, she shared video footage on Sunday (July 9) from her oldest daughter Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” stop in Toronto, Canada. “Love this Camouflage Ivy Park fit worn last night on the Toronto Show,” she captioned an Instagram video of the star performing on stage. “[In] love with all of the designs! @beyonce ‘[Renaissance World] Tour!’ [red heart emojis].”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “CUFF IT” singer has partnered with Holt Renfrew, a Canadian retailer, to launch merchandise to celebrate her RENAISSANCE era, album and tour. The third floor of Renfrew’s 50 Bloor Street West store in Toronto was transformed into the RENAISSANCE Flagship from July 5 to July 11 and houses Beyoncé’s 21-piece collection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson)

Tags in this article:
Tags
Tina Knowles-Lawson

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Isley Brothers hit up Tina Knowles-Lawson to secure their Beyoncé feature

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.18.2023

Michelle Obama on conquering self-doubt: "I learned to ride that wave of fear"

By Ashlee Banks
  /  12.15.2022

Tina Knowles-Lawson reacts to Beyoncé’s album dedication to Uncle Johnny

By Ebbony "Miss2Bees" Pinillos
  /  07.29.2022

Tina Knowles Lawson makes her debut on "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2022

Tina Knowles-Lawson calls on Black people to "make some noise" for Jussie Smollett

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.16.2022

Tristan Wilds is hosting a new docuseries that debunks myths about Black men

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.24.2022

Tina Knowles-Lawson pens heartfelt message to Blue Ivy on her 10th birthday

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  01.07.2022

Beyoncé and her kids record theme song for Tina Knowles-Lawson's new show

By Tamantha
  /  12.21.2021
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Isley Brothers hit up Tina Knowles-Lawson to secure their Beyoncé feature

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.18.2023

Michelle Obama on conquering self-doubt: "I learned to ride that wave of fear"

By Ashlee Banks
  /  12.15.2022

Tina Knowles-Lawson reacts to Beyoncé’s album dedication to Uncle Johnny

By Ebbony "Miss2Bees" Pinillos
  /  07.29.2022

Tina Knowles Lawson makes her debut on "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2022

Tina Knowles-Lawson calls on Black people to "make some noise" for Jussie Smollett

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.16.2022

Tristan Wilds is hosting a new docuseries that debunks myths about Black men

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.24.2022

Tina Knowles-Lawson pens heartfelt message to Blue Ivy on her 10th birthday

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  01.07.2022

Beyoncé and her kids record theme song for Tina Knowles-Lawson's new show

By Tamantha
  /  12.21.2021
View More

Trending
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

The Xfinity-sponsored performance series brought the talent together in celebration of Black Music Month.
By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'

For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interviews

Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"

“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.02.2023
Interest

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023
Interviews

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023
Interviews

Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving

In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  06.02.2023
Interviews

Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry

“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.” 

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.27.2023
Interest

A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day

For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity

In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.09.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023
Interviews

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023
Interviews

Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us

“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.

By Ty Cole
  /  06.22.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports

Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!

By Nasheena Quick
  /  06.14.2023
Interviews

Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are

Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.21.2023
Web3

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023
Interest

Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women

For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2023
Web3

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
View More