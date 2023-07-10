Tina Knowles-Lawson has reportedly been the victim of a burglary in her Los Angeles home.

On Wednesday (July 5), someone from the businesswoman’s team stopped by while she was out of town and discovered that the alleged thieves took off with a safe that had more than $1 million in cash and jewelry inside, according to TMZ. Sources told the media outlet that it was unclear how the thieves got in and removed the vault.

Law enforcement are currently investigating as they look for surveillance videos and talk to some of Knowles-Lawson’s neighbors for any leads. This burglary report comes just a few months after cops arrested a man outside the 69-year-old’s home for causing a disturbance and damaging property. Back in April, TMZ reported that he caused minor damage to her mailbox by throwing rocks. According to the site, the suspect was allegedly behaving erratically and placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. Knowles-Lawson decided not to press charges or file a police report at the time of the incident.

While it is unclear exactly where Knowles-Lawson was at the time of last week’s incident, she shared video footage on Sunday (July 9) from her oldest daughter Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” stop in Toronto, Canada. “Love this Camouflage Ivy Park fit worn last night on the Toronto Show,” she captioned an Instagram video of the star performing on stage. “[In] love with all of the designs! @beyonce ‘[Renaissance World] Tour!’ [red heart emojis].”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “CUFF IT” singer has partnered with Holt Renfrew, a Canadian retailer, to launch merchandise to celebrate her RENAISSANCE era, album and tour. The third floor of Renfrew’s 50 Bloor Street West store in Toronto was transformed into the RENAISSANCE Flagship from July 5 to July 11 and houses Beyoncé’s 21-piece collection.