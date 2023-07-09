All press is good press when it helps Master P draw attention to his many business ventures. The serial entrepreneur has seen the memes and jokes floating across social media after an unexplained Google mishap replaced an image of Luther Vandross with the rapper in its search engine. The late crooner passed away in 2005.

“I know everybody trippin’; Google thought it was funny mixing me up. I get it,” he told TMZ in a story published today (July 9), just four days after the viral mix-up took place. For the better part of Wednesday (July 5), users across platforms had a field day photoshopping the “Here and Now” vocalist’s face on Master P album covers, crafting jokes, and taking aim at Google for the blunder. Instead of being upset over the mistake, the “Make ‘Em Say Ugh” artist chose to embrace the moment and capitalize on the attention.

“This the picture, Google,” said the No Limit soldier as he held up a box of his and Snoop Dogg’s cereal, Fruity Hoopz. “Stop letting AI run ya company. This should have been the picture, the Captain H,” he added as he pointed out the blue fox seen on the box. “I look more like Captain H.”

Master P continued, “They made a whole big frenzy and made this go viral, but I’m saying, here, make this (the cereal) go viral. ‘Cause we gotta put money back into our community and our culture. It’s flattering, though.” Snoop and the music executive launched Broadus Foods in 2022. The company boasts a line of breakfast foods, including maple syrup, grits, oatmeal, pancake mix, and, of course, cereal (three varieties). The business-minded men partnered with Post Consumer Brands to distribute the go-to breakfast food.

Master P has previously spoken about the significance of diversifying grocery shelves with products from Black-owned businesses. It seems he and Snoop are doing just that as their cereal hits shelves this summer. Peep Master P talking about the mix-up below.