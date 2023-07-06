On Wednesday (July 5), scores of Google users noticed that, upon searching for the late R&B singer Luther Vandross, an image of Master P appeared instead. As expected, jokes were soon flying in regard to the apparent debacle, with many switching the two in humorous scenarios. “Dear Google, it’s quite obvious you need a diversity administrator on your staff,” said Nicole Williams on Twitter. “Please contact me so we can arrange salary, start date, hours, and address to send equipment as I will be working remotely.”

Another account for the Bouqé Rolling Paper Company shared an image of Vandross’ face superimposed over the album artwork for Master P‘s seventh studio LP, MP da Last Don, along with an accompanying message for laughs. “Somebody at Google must’ve hit some of that Tahiti Lime,” the account tweeted.

While there doesn’t appear to be any response from Google as to what happened, Questlove‘s reaction to the mixup seemed to allude to the world’s growing use of artificial intelligence. In this case, the Oscar winner saw this incident as a reason to rethink the utilization of AI. “This is why humans aren’t replaceable,” the Philly talent said on Instagram.

Vandross passed away in 2005 while receiving medical care in New Jersey. His listed cause of death was a heart attack and complications from a stroke that afflicted him two years prior. Since his transition, well-received compilations like S.O.U.L., Hidden Gems, and The Greatest Hits were released to the masses.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Master P has been hard at work promoting his new cereal line with Snoop Dogg. “Thanks to Post for looking at diversity. We own this company. No, it’s not just us putting our name on this. We’re going to pass this down from generation to generation. We talking about generational wealth,” the No Limit head honcho stated in a 2022 video announcement. Check out additional tweets about the aforementioned Google fiasco below.

Who the hell put that picture of Master P up??🤣🤣🤣not folks telling they kids that P was Luther Vandross. Oh hell no, the internet done took it too far. Luther rolling over in his grave! https://t.co/84ur6zy0Iz — BIG BEAN (@Gail_BeAN) July 6, 2023

Why am I seeing a picture of Master P when you Google Luther Vandross??? Loud and wrong, just loud and wrong! — KeMani Brown (@kbrown_boss22) July 6, 2023

TODAY ON BQS17 somebody at google must’ve hit some of that tahini lime bc sources say if you went to google and googled Luther Vandross..! Master P showed up!!! #NeverTooMuchUghh pic.twitter.com/ZLMC482QRF — Bouqé Rolling Paper Company (@rolling_bouqes) July 6, 2023

Master P not 🟰 Luther Vandross…. 😂 Google, do better! — Professor X (@AntTheKing) July 6, 2023

How does a conglomerate like Google confuse Master P with Luther Vandross? Somebody on shrooms! 🤣🤣🤣 — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) July 5, 2023

Between Essence Fest, Jobless Baby Daddies, Master P being Luther Vandross and Tracee’s boobs, Twitter is not going ANYWHERE and neither are YALL lol. — BRE (@brethawriter) July 6, 2023