To help cope with her new norm, the 23-year-old revealed she has been able to confide in a pair of mentors. The first is Nicki Minaj, whom Ice has collaborated with for “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World (with Aqua).” “She be telling me to learn from her mistakes – just watching her in general, if you pay close enough attention, you gonna see what you should do,” Ice said of Minaj. “I love to talk to her about things that I can’t talk about publicly — it just means so much to be able to have somebody like her.”

The “In Ha Mood” performer unveiled Taylor Swift as the second person she has received advice from. The two worked together on Swift’s “Karma.” The Grammy Award winner contacted Ice and informed her that she listened to her Like..? extended play during tour rehearsals. “‘You f**k with my project? Like, what?'” Ice said of her reaction. “She’s so sweet — I was so obsessed with how humble she was and willing to work. She gives me so much advice — we talk all the time, and she’s so funny. Her circumspection kicks in. But I can’t say what she be telling me.”

When it comes to her future and what’s next, Ice shared, “I’m willing to try whatever, you know what I’m saying? I’m young — I’m gonna try everything.”